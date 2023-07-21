Exclusive Access: How to Watch Lionel Messi’s Matches with Inter Miami for Free on Apple TV+

Title: Lionel Messi’s Transfer to Inter Miami Sparks Excitement, Free Streaming Offer Available

The news surrounding Lionel Messi’s highly anticipated move to Major League Soccer (MLS) with Inter Miami has sent shockwaves across the soccer world. Sporting the renowned number 10 jersey, Messi has quickly become the focal point of attention, captivating fans worldwide.

To ensure fans do not miss a moment of Messi’s long-awaited debut with Inter Miami, an active subscription to the Apple TV+ streaming service is initially required. However, there is an alternative legal and cost-free method to follow the matches of the Argentine superstar.

Owners of Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles are offered a special opportunity to access a six-month free subscription to Apple TV+. This limited-time offer is available until July 31, 2023, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the excitement of Messi’s matches in an exclusive manner.

Accessing this extended free trial is a simple process. Playstation 4 users need to locate the Apple TV+ app in the TV & Video section, download it, and follow the on-screen instructions. After installation, signing in with an Apple ID or creating a new account enables full access to this thrilling experience. Similarly, Playstation 5 users can find the Apple TV app within the “Media” section, follow the prompts, and start enjoying Messi’s matches at Inter Miami.

It’s important to note that this free promotion applies exclusively to new Apple TV+ users. Following the trial period, the subscription will cost $6.99 per month, approximately 3418 pesos based on the current exchange rate.

Additionally, Apple’s substantial agreement with MLS has further amplified their impact on the soccer world. In February 2022, Apple solidified a multi-million dollar deal to acquire exclusive broadcast rights to MLS for the next decade. Valued at $2.5 billion, this groundbreaking partnership guarantees that Apple’s streaming service will cover all MLS regular season games, playoffs, and the prestigious Leagues Cup.

For MLS, this collaboration signifies an unprecedented opportunity to reach a global audience, leveraging Apple’s immense influence as one of the world‘s most valuable companies. With a diverse ecosystem of products and services, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV+, the partnership demonstrates the league’s commitment to expanding its fan base and showcasing the MLS brand on an international scale.

With Messi’s arrival and Apple’s involvement, the anticipation surrounding Inter Miami’s matches has reached an all-time high. Whether subscribing to Apple TV+ or benefiting from the exclusive PlayStation offer, fans now have the chance to witness Messi’s magic and enjoy the spectacle of soccer in an electrifying and immersive manner.

