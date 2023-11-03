exclusive cards for the 25th anniversary of the TCG…

Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (GCC) turns 25 and to celebrate the occasion Konami has launched a special set of cards, now available in Europe and Oceania. It’s about 25th Anniversary Rarity Collectiona set of 79 fan-favorite cards, each printed in seven different rarities, including two new, never-before-seen deluxe rarities.

The new rarities are the “Prismatic Secret Rare” style Collector Rares and the “Prismatic Secret Rare” style Ultimate Rares, which reproduce Japanese cards previously exclusive to the Asian market. The Collector Rares have an extra shiny finish, while the Ultimate Rares have embossed elements that create a 3D effect.

Yu-Gi-Oh: a special set for 25 years

In addition to these new features, the set also includes the classic Super Rares, Ultra Rares, Secret Rares, Platinum Secret Rares and a Quarter-Century Secret Rare dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Yu-Gi-Oh! GCC. Each card is available in all rarities, and each booster pack can contain up to three Prismatic Secret Rares.

Each 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection pack contains five cards: two Super Rares, one Secret Rare (which can also be a Platinum Secret Rare or a Quarter Century Secret Rare), and two Ultra Rares (which can also be a “Prismatic Secret Rare” style Collector Rare or a “Prismatic Secret Rare” style Ultimate Rare Prismatic Secret Rare”).

Writing is my passion, music is my life and Liam Gallagher is my God. Otherwise I’m 30 years old and I’m a musician, singer and author. Here I mainly write about music and video games, but I’m fascinated by everything that has to do with the creation of parallel worlds. 🌋From Pompeii with love.🧡

