Exclusive Interview with Enric Álvarez Reveals Exciting Details About Project Iron and Its Surprising Innovations

Title: Project Iron: MercurySteam Teases New Dark Fantasy Game with Strong Graphics, Storytelling, and Action

Subtitle: Collaboration between MercurySteam and 505 Games/Digital Bros. promises surprises and innovation

Not much has been known about Project Iron since its announcement in late 2021, but new details have emerged in an exclusive interview with Enric Álvarez, the former CEO at Gamelab 2023. As the Gaming director and head of MercurySteam, Álvarez confirmed that Project Iron is the code name for the project he is directing and that it is currently in production.

Reflecting on the studio’s previous project, Spacelords, which transitioned from science fiction to dark fantasy, Álvarez acknowledged that while it wasn’t as successful as they had hoped, it was a result of their own mistakes, with the exception of creating a great game. He emphasized that the team has learned valuable lessons from that experience, and they are now applying them consciously and unconsciously to the development of Project Iron.

Running on the Mercury engine, Project Iron aims to surprise players with new gameplay and narrative innovations. In response to inquiries about what fans can expect, Álvarez teased that the game will please, surprise, and even shock players. He emphasized that Project Iron will feature strong graphics, storytelling, and action, while also hinting at undisclosed additional features that will be revealed in due time.

In a departure from their previous multiplayer adventure, Space Lords, MercurySteam has chosen to focus on creating a single-player experience for Project Iron. Álvarez admitted that making a good and successful game in today’s landscape requires diverse skills and a deep understanding of player expectations. Assuring that their previous mistakes will not be repeated, he expressed confidence in partnering with 505 Games to develop Project Iron while retaining full intellectual property rights.

While specifics regarding the official name and release window of Project Iron are still to be determined, it is anticipated that the game will not be released until at least 2024-2025.

MercurySteam, known for their commitment to using their own technology rather than relying on engines like Unreal, continues to innovate and refine their in-house Mercury engine. With full control over their technology, the studio can tailor it to suit their specific needs, ensuring a seamless integration of gameplay and storytelling.

As fans eagerly await further announcements about Project Iron, they can take solace in the knowledge that MercurySteam’s collaboration with 505 Games/Digital Bros. promises a dark fantasy experience that will surpass expectations. With their track record of delivering visually stunning and engaging games, the studio’s commitment to surprising players suggests that Project Iron will be an unforgettable addition to their repertoire.

Image: An image from Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, a previous project by MercurySteam.

