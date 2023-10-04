Exclusive Resident Evil Collector’s Box for true fans now available to order

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Resident Evil, GameFlavor, the first aid spray is one of the most memorable items from the Resident Evil video game series and is also the heart of the collectible. When it comes to flavor and ingredients, GameFlavor took inspiration from the herbs, spices and fruits found in the game world. The result is a delicious and refreshing drink made from green tea enriched with cucumber and lemon-mint, flavored with many unique ingredients. The spray cap allows you to present the first aid kit even after tasting its contents.

Ribbons are also one of the objects from the Resident Evil series that every player of the series will immediately remember. The ribbon boxes each contain one of the game’s four different spices, which can be used to make authentic alcohol-free Resident Evil cocktails or can serve as inspiration for personal cocktail creations with the help of the included recipe cards.

The Resident Evil First Aid Collector’s Box is a unique collectible experience limited to 4,750 pieces worldwide, crafted and packaged in Berlin with love for every single Resident Evil fan. More information is available at Delivery is expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. Celebrate the Resident Evil series with the Resident Evil First Aid Collector’s Box. This unique and strictly limited collection transfers iconic objects from the virtual screen to the real world. Officially authorized by Capcom, the Resident Evil First Aid Collector’s Box is perfect for both hardcore fans and collectors, and is available for pre-order now at a cost of €199.00.

The actual container, which visually reflects the model of the game, immediately brings to mind memories of the Spencer residence and contains ten cans of first aid spray of 330 ml each, four boxes of “ribbons” containing spice mixes, a spray cap, recipes for matching cocktails and a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

