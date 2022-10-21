in many excellentPlayStation 5(hereinafter referred to as PS5) game works, the most important device that can make you immersed in the game while playing is “DualSense Wireless Controller“.
“Adaptive Trigger” that changes resistance depending on the situation, “Haptic Feedback” that allows you to experience in-game effects and impact, and “Motion Control (Motion Control) based on accelerometers and gyroscopes. Control)” and other technologies have made the “DualSense Wireless Controller” one of the most powerful controllers on the market today.
The highly customizable high-end “DualSense Edge Wireless Controller“It can be said to be the controller that can maximize the power of PS5; on the other hand, do you knowGame works that can maximize the function of the controllerNot a lot actually?
It is rare to have a powerful controller, and a game designed using the characteristics of the controller has finally been released.
Use the controller’s Adaptive Trigger feature to exercise your fingersfinger fitness(Finger Fitness)” is here!
PS5 dedicated high-performance wireless controller “DualSense Edge Wireless Controller” release date and price released!
Use your transforming resistance to train your fingers!
“Finger Fitness” is a wireless controller using DualSense“Adaptive Trigger”to exercise fingersPS5 exclusive game works。
The game uses the “adaptive trigger”change resistance functionTo exercise your fingers is a game that breaks through the inherent imagination.
You can hear upbeat music from the released trailer anda free material websiteThe cartoon character of the debutrich screen。
To some extent this is aunheard of workyou won’t know the game experience until you actually play it!
“Finger Fitness”October 20, 2022 (Thursday)On sale!
super low price110 yen (tax included)you don’t have to hesitate to download and play now!
The works can be viewed and purchased at the PlayStation Store!
© Ruslan Salikov
Ternoxgames.com