in many excellentPlayStation 5(hereinafter referred to as PS5) game works, the most important device that can make you immersed in the game while playing is “DualSense Wireless Controller“.

“Adaptive Trigger” that changes resistance depending on the situation, “Haptic Feedback” that allows you to experience in-game effects and impact, and “Motion Control (Motion Control) based on accelerometers and gyroscopes. Control)” and other technologies have made the “DualSense Wireless Controller” one of the most powerful controllers on the market today.

The highly customizable high-end “DualSense Edge Wireless Controller“It can be said to be the controller that can maximize the power of PS5; on the other hand, do you knowGame works that can maximize the function of the controllerNot a lot actually?

It is rare to have a powerful controller, and a game designed using the characteristics of the controller has finally been released.

Use the controller’s Adaptive Trigger feature to exercise your fingersfinger fitness(Finger Fitness)” is here!

