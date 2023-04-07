As the BSI reports, a vulnerability has been found for Exim. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on April 6th, 2023 to a security gap for Exim that became known on August 16th, 2021. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the products Amazon Linux 2 and Open Source Exim are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1722 (Status: 06.04.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Safety notice for Exim – risk: high

Risk level: 3 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,6

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,9

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.6.

Exim Bug: Vulnerability allows security measures to be circumvented

Exim (EXperimental Internet Mailer) is a mail server and mail transfer agent.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit a vulnerability in Exim to bypass security protections.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2021-38371 traded.

Systems affected by the Exim vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

Open Source Exim <= 9.4.2 (cpe:/a:exim:exim)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1722 vom 2023-04-06 (06.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/ALAS-2023-1722.html

NIST Vulnerability Database vom 2021-08-15 (16.08.2021)

For more information, see: https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-38371

Version history of this security alert

This is the 2nd version of this IT security notice for Exim. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

08/16/2021 – Initial version

04/06/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editorial team.

roj/news.de