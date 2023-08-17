Exoprimal Introduces 10 New Exosuit Variants with Unique Weapons in Major Update

Exoprimal Unveils Exciting Update with 10 New Exosuit Variants

Game developer Exoprimal has just released its highly anticipated first major update, and players are in for a treat. This update introduces 10 new Exosuit variants to the game, adding an extra layer of excitement and customization options for players.

These new Exosuit variants will serve as subclasses of the main coat, featuring unique visual designs and a different primary weapon. Each variant brings its own set of skills and abilities, allowing players to choose their preferred playstyle.

One of the standout variants is the Deadeye. Armed with Burst Fire, this Exosuit comes with a short-range shotgun that has a spread suitable for close combat. However, when players aim down the sights, they gain access to a five-shot burst that can effectively hit targets at almost any distance. With this variant, players have a versatile attacking option for any situation.

In addition to the new Exosuit variants, the update also introduces over 30 mods into the game. These mods will enhance gameplay by providing players with new tools, abilities, and customization options. Players can experiment and find the perfect combination of mods to suit their playstyle and gain a competitive edge.

Furthermore, Exoprimal has included other exciting changes in this update. Players can now enjoy new awards and medals, providing a fresh sense of achievement and recognition for their in-game accomplishments. These additions will undoubtedly add a new layer of excitement and motivation for players to push their limits and strive for greatness.

For players eager to learn more about the update and dive into the details, Exoprimal has provided comprehensive patch notes outlining all the changes. The patch notes include in-depth information on the new Exosuit variants, mods, awards, medals, and more.

Feedback from the gaming community has been overwhelmingly positive, with players expressing their enthusiasm for the diverse range of options this update brings. Whether players enjoy close-quarter combat, long-range precision, or supporting their teammates, the new Exosuit variants offer something for everyone.

The Exoprimal community is abuzz with discussions about the update, with players eagerly sharing their thoughts and strategizing on how to make the most of the new content. Many players have already begun planning their next gaming sessions, excited to explore the new possibilities and challenges this update presents.

With the release of this major update, Exoprimal has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering engaging and thrilling gameplay experiences. Players can expect even more exciting content and updates in the future as the game continues to evolve.

