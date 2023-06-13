Exoprimal reveals outerwear trailer, new open beta date

Exoprimal was shown off at last night’s Capcom Showcase, giving us a little more information about the upcoming mech and dinosaur horde shooter.

Specifically, we’re taking a look at the backstory of the Exosuits, the mechs you’ll be piloting in the game. We learn that by using them to go back in time, we can discover a way to take down Leviathan, a rogue AI that leads you into bloody battles with other pilots.

Additionally, we’re told that the dinosaurs in the game are used to harvest materials, which would explain why they bleed. There are some new dragons that are even covered in material, known as Lo-Xol, that can be used to grant themselves special abilities.

Exoprimal has finally confirmed another public beta, which will run this weekend from June 16-18. To participate in this beta, you will have access to the Zephyr: Flash Exosuit skin.