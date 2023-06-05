Expanded Bing AI is coming to Chrome and Safari

Since the launch of Bing AI supported by ChatGPT, the users of Bing AI have grown rapidly, but you can only use Microsoft’s Edge browser to use it, and you can’t enjoy Chrome, the browser with the highest market share, and the official browser of Mac machines. . However, according to foreign media reports, in order to further expand the number of users of Bing AI, Microsoft has recently tested it on Chrome and Safari, and it is believed that it will be launched soon.

Microsoft briefly tested Bing AI running on Safari over the weekend, but then shut down the feature, Windows Latest reports. Microsoft’s support staff also confirmed that Microsoft is letting some users test extending Bing AI to more browsers. It is believed that this move can further increase the market share of the Bing search engine.

The report also pointed out that Microsoft is conducting opinion surveys to users. It is believed that a series of new features will be launched on Bing AI, including suggesting AI applications and tools for users, and providing users with a platform for interacting, discussing and learning about AI. In addition, We also consider adding personalized character responses to provide a more intimate experience, while reducing Bing AI’s chat restrictions to improve speed, accuracy, and consistency of use.

Earlier at the Build 2023 developer conference, Microsoft announced that it will add plug-in support to Bing AI, and will launch Windows Copilot, an AI-assisted feature deeply integrated with Windows, which is expected to be previewed this month.

