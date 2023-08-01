Expanding Horizons: Cities: Skylines II Offers Five Times More Space for Creative City-Building

Cities: Skylines II to Offer 5 Times More Space for Urban Planning

No doubt there are plenty of people struggling with space in Cities: Skylines’ current project. The game’s map is built on 5×5 tiles with a total area of about 33.18 square kilometers, which isn’t a particularly large amount of space for an actual city. However, developer Colossal Order has listened to the players’ feedback and hopes to address and correct this in the upcoming release of Cities: Skylines II.

In the latest video released by the developer, they explain that they have made significant changes to the way tiles work in the game. Each tile is now about a third of the size of the tiles in the original game but, excitingly, players will now be able to buy approximately 441 tiles. This means that players will have approximately 159 square kilometers to play with, roughly the size of five times the space available in the current version of Cities: Skylines.

To put this into perspective, the expanded map size will be larger than some countries in the world. Vatican City, Monaco, Nauru, Tuvalu, and San Marino are all smaller than the new playable area in Cities: Skylines II. This immense increase in space provides gamers with unprecedented opportunities for urban planning and creative city-building.

The latest developer video showcases the enhanced tile system in action, offering a detailed explanation of how these new tiles work. It provides players with insights into the expanded gameplay possibilities and helps them understand how to make the most of the significantly larger playing area.

Fans of the game are thrilled with this announcement, as the limited space in the current version often resulted in cramped and congested cities. With the release of Cities: Skylines II, players will have the freedom to create sprawling metropolises, expansive suburbs, or even multiple cities all within the game’s vast virtual world.

Colossal Order’s dedication to improving and evolving Cities: Skylines based on player feedback is commendable. This significant expansion of playable area will undoubtedly breathe new life into the game and attract even more players to the immersive and addictive world of urban planning.

Cities: Skylines II is set to be released in the near future, and fans can’t wait to get their hands on the game. With five times more space to build and explore, this anticipated sequel is expected to be a game-changer in the city-building genre.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

