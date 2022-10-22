Home Technology Expected to buy on October 26, GDDR6x version of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti exposed
Expected to buy on October 26, GDDR6x version of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti exposed

Expected to buy on October 26, GDDR6x version of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti exposed

Upgrading from GDDR6 to GDDR6x should improve performance, right?

As previously revealed, NVIDIA plans to upgrade the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti’s memory to GDDR6x, and ASUS is the first AIC partner to announce the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GDDR6x memory version.

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti codenamed GA104-202 has 4864 CUDA Cores, because the memory is upgraded from the original GDDR6 to GDDR6x, which increases the memory bandwidth of the graphics card from 448GB/s to 608GB/s.

On the ASUS global website, we saw 2 TUG Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 TI 8GB graphics cards with GDDR6x memory, the normal version and the overclocked version:

TUF-RTX3060TI-8GD6X-GAMING

OC mode：1695MHz（Boost Clock）
Default mode：1665 MHz（Boost Clock）

TUF-RTX3060TI-O8GD6X-GAMING

OC mode：1785MHz（Boost Clock）
Default mode：1755 MHz（Boost Clock）

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card with GDDR6x memory is expected to be available on October 26th.


