Expedia, an online provider of travel products and services, recently caught up with the trend of artificial intelligence and announced the integration of an artificial intelligence chat robot ChatGPT in its mobile phone program to help consumers plan their next trip. Users who plan to travel outside do not need to read lengthy travel guides or watch travel videos. They only need to briefly describe their requirements with the chatbot, and they will quickly get itinerary suggestions.

Commercial ChatGPT plugin

Expedia uses the API and plug-ins of OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, for commercial customers. Consumers can obtain travel information such as famous scenic spots, planned routes, hotel accommodation suggestions and other travel information through conversations. In addition, the system can also facilitate consumers. offers and rewards. However, just like the problems faced by netizens when trying ChatGPT, the answers given by artificial intelligence may contain wrong information, and it is always necessary to double-check the authenticity of the information before confirming the journey.

information or inaccuracy

Expedia also “wears a helmet” in this Beta service, reminding users that artificial intelligence may provide incorrect results or inappropriate responses, and the experience may not meet user expectations. Using ChatGPT or Bing Chat to compile a travel itinerary can generally achieve the basic purpose, but the details may be inaccurate or outdated, all because the training materials have expired and have not been updated in time.

Source: slashgear