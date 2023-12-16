“Expeditions: A MudRunner Game” is released on 3/6!Drive an off-road vehicle to overcome obstacles and explore the natural environment | Game Base

“Expeditions: A MudRunner Game” to Officially Launch in 2024

Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment have announced the upcoming launch of “Expeditions: A MudRunner Game,” set to be released on March 6, 2024. Developed in the United States, the game will be available on Steam/Epic Games Store, as well as on PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/Nintendo Switch platforms. The game utilizes nature as its stage and will support Traditional Chinese and other languages.

“Expeditions: A MudRunner Game” is an adventurous off-road driving game that takes players through vast wilderness, steep mountains, and unpaved forests. Players will navigate their own off-road vehicles through harsh natural environments in pursuit of conducting natural science research.

The game features checkpoint targets represented by various landmarks, including structures like Stonehenge and aircraft crash sites. Players will conduct natural science research and collect data at these locations to complete tasks, all while experiencing realistic driving physics and terrain effects.

Obstacles such as swamps and cliffs will challenge players, requiring them to utilize tools equipped on their vehicles to overcome these environments and progress through levels. From driving into anchors to activate an echo sounder and utilizing a metal detector or drone with a camera, players will have a variety of options for navigating the natural landscapes.

Additionally, players will have the opportunity to build and manage their own strongholds, as well as lead an exploration team to conduct further research and investigation.

With its realistic off-road driving experience and unique natural science research elements, “Expeditions: A MudRunner Game” promises to provide players with an immersive and exciting gaming experience upon its launch in 2024.