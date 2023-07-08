Experience a More Immersive 1899 West with New ‘Jobs – Expanded and Enhanced’ Mod for Red Dead Redemption 2

“Blood Blood 2” Mod Allows Players to Experience a More Immersive 1899 West

Since its official launch in 2018, “Blood Blood 2” developed by Rockstar Games has deeply impressed many players with its wonderful and moving plot stories, detailed and huge open world, and immersive game mechanics. Still considered by many outlets as one of the greatest games of recent times. This work is set in the western United States at the end of the 19th century, and the player plays an outlaw named Arthur Morgan. Although the player can indeed explore this extremely realistic and recreated the huge world of that era leisurely on horseback, but Many plot missions plunged Arthur into various conspiracies and violence, and he often had to kill a bloody way among numerous enemies such as policemen and bandits. But now, a brand new mod gives players the chance to get away from the bloody events altogether and experience a more immersive 1899 West.

This set of modules called “Jobs – Expanded and Enhanced” (Jobs – Expanded and Enhanced) is actually an enhanced version of the past creations by the producers Bolmin and Shtivi. After installing this set of mods, players can go to the major towns on the “Blood Killing 2” game map to find “job notice boards” and choose from six new legal jobs.

These include “private coachmen” who are responsible for escorting passengers, “farm workers” who do odd jobs on farms to earn money, “pest control” to protect farm animals from wild animals, and “horse carriage protection” to ensure that carriages can reach their destinations safely. The “postmen” who help the post office deliver letters, and the “port workers” who do odd jobs at the ports of the two towns of Saint-Denis and Annesburg.

For players who love “Blood Killing 2”, this set of mods can indeed bring a more immersive experience, making the game further transformed into a life simulation game. At the same time, many of the tasks seem to remain Weapons such as guns are needed, whether it is against animals or various uninvited guests.

One of the reasons why this game has such a high rating is, of course, that Rockstar Games has reproduced the United States in the 19th century. The various towns or field scenes, guns, humanities and costumes in the game have been studied in depth. Coupled with the slow-paced plot and game mechanism, you can discover the details of the various development teams hidden in the environment just by exploring around on horseback, and the major towns also have lifelike people and work and rest, and this set of modules is bound to be able to Further deepen this unforgettable sense of immersion.

It is worth mentioning that, according to PC Gamer’s calculations, the salary setting of this mod seems to be a bit inconsistent with the real history. For example, taking the job of the private coachman can allow Arthur to get 15 dollars in remuneration, if inflation is included, $15 in 1889 is equivalent to $535.06 in 2023. This salary seems a bit too high for escort drivers, but maybe the treatment in that era was really that good.

Players who are interested in this set of mods must first install tools such as Scripthook and Online Content Unlocker in the main program of “Blood Killing 2”, and then just follow the instructions on the mod page to import “Work – Expansion and Enhancement”.

On the other hand, there have been many recent rumors suggesting that the first generation of “Blood Killing” will release a remake or ported version in the near future, giving players the opportunity to re-experience the charm of this classic work, but we still have to wait for Rockstar The Games official will announce the follow-up news in person to confirm.