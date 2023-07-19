Home » Experience Immortality and Terrifying Monsters in the Roguelite Stunt Shooting Game ‘Madshot’ on Steam and Nintendo Switch
Technology

Experience Immortality and Terrifying Monsters in the Roguelite Stunt Shooting Game ‘Madshot’ on Steam and Nintendo Switch

by admin
Experience Immortality and Terrifying Monsters in the Roguelite Stunt Shooting Game ‘Madshot’ on Steam and Nintendo Switch

Title: “Exciting Roguelite Stunt Shooter Game ‘Madshot’ Launches on Steam and Nintendo Switch”

Today marks the official launch of the highly anticipated roguelite stunt shooting game “Madshot” on Steam and Nintendo Switch. Developed by Overflow and published by HOOK, this fast-paced game offers thrilling shooting action for players who love the genre.

“Madshot” combines the unknown world of Cthulhu with random elements found in Roguelite games, resulting in an immersive experience that has already received praise from players during its early access stage.

In this captivating game, players assume the role of an aspirant searching for immortality. However, their quest leads them to become entangled in mysterious events and summoning powers that ultimately result in the powerful Cthulhu swallowing their entire city. Nevertheless, this unfortunate turn of events presents an opportunity for players to eliminate the menacing Cthulhu from within.

Players can arm themselves with endless combinations of upgrades as they navigate through intense battles with terrifying monsters and multi-stage boss fights. “Madshot” ensures that no two experiences are the same, as the game dynamically adjusts to each player’s actions, offering new surprises with every playthrough.

To celebrate its launch, “Madshot” is currently available on Steam and Nintendo Switch at a discounted price. Steam users can enjoy a 40% discount, with the original price of NT 518 reduced to NT 310. Nintendo Switch users receive a 10% discount, with the original price of HKD 148 reduced to just HKD 14.

Experience the thrill of “Madshot” on both platforms and embark on a challenging journey to defeat powerful monsters and save the city from the clutches of Cthulhu.

You may also like

Project F: A New Tactical FPS Game with...

Here’s how much Microsoft’s Copilot AI for Office...

NASA Announces Discovery of Most Distant Black Hole,...

Smartphone should have a particularly strong camera

The iPhone 16 Pro Max: A Game-Changing Super...

5 Key Features and Updates to Expect in...

Apple School Manager Incident Resolved: THIS issue has...

How to Resolve the ‘Unable to Connect to...

What the EU-Mercosur Pact stands for and why...

Greentech Schleswig Holstein: Pioneer with 125 wind turbines...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy