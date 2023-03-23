dBrand will perhaps say something to one or the other of you. dBrand offers “design slides” skins for smartphones, notebooks and game consoles.

However, there are no dBrand skins for cameras. This is where alphagvrd comes into play. alphagvrd specializes in skins/design foils for cameras and lenses. And at least on the pictures this looks fantastic!

In short, I ordered a skin from alphagvrd. Let’s see in this article how well the order went, how long the delivery time was and how good the skin is.

Delivery time and customs when ordering from alphagvrd

Basically, the order went absolutely smoothly. However, alphagvrd charged me €15.95 for shipping.

My order went like this:

02.2023 – Order placed and paid via PayPal

02.2023 – Order shipped via USPS

03.2023 – Order arrived in Germany

03.2023 – Order delivered via DHL

My order took just over 3 weeks to ship, which is average for a US/Canada order.

Upon delivery, however, there were still customs/import fees. DHL collected these fees directly. In the “worst case” 19% of the value + 6€ for processing by DHL.

However, you do not have to go to customs for this.

scope of delivery

The skin came in a simple cardboard “bag”. In addition to the skin, nothing was included at first! No microfiber cloth, nothing.

However, I paid €2.95 extra for a set of tweezers and spatula. I can only recommend this, the tweezers really helped me!

Only a general leaflet is included as a guide, on which you will find a QR code for the “real” guide.

Der Skin

For me, the skin consisted of three sheets, the primary skin, the skin for the rubberized elements and skins for buttons and wheels.

The skin is printed on 3M paper and is of decent quality. I like to think that the dBrand skins have a slightly higher print quality, but I can’t fault the quality anyway.

Similar to dBrand, the skins are not just a smooth slide, but have a texture corresponding to the chosen skin. In my case, we had a slightly matte texture, which I really like.

The application

The alphagvrd instructions seemed a bit adventurous and confusing to me at first.

https://www.lifeguard-design.com/pages/onlinemanual-sonya1-0913

So you will only find two pictures on the linked website. Each part of the skin is numbered, which you can see on the website. There is also a picture here that shows you where each sticker goes.

How exactly this is attached or whether there is anything special to consider is not shown.

However, after I had climbed through the illustrations, the application of the skin worked gratifyingly well. There are tons of fine and small elements, and while it’s going to be difficult without dexterity (and the tweezers), I managed it without any major mistakes.

Applying the skin took about 58 minutes for me.

The result, how good does alphagvrd’s skin look?

Basically I think it’s hardly possible to make the skin much better than what alphagvrd did.

A camera has tons of little corners, curves, etc. so it’s super difficult to create a skin that doesn’t have a visible edge or transition somewhere.

This is not the case here either. Yes, if you hold the camera and look, you will see smaller corners where there is a transition between the individual elements. Even if you applied the skin perfectly, there will be corners like this.

However, on the whole the skin is great and the transitions are very good!

I find the element under the viewfinder less successful and the cut-out at the ISO lettering is not nice, but apart from that I am very satisfied.

Skins on the rubber elements

alphagvrd also provides skins on the rubber elements on the handle. As such, they hold up quite well here and the textures are okay. The feeling in the hand also fits accordingly, especially if you rework the edges with a hair dryer.

However, I omit these elements. Why?

I think these are somewhat unnecessary. From a purely visual point of view, the normal handle also looks good. In addition, I never had any problems with the wear of the rubber elements. I’m not sure about residues.

Basically I never had problems with dBrand with residues when removing the skins. Therefore, I also assume that there will be no residue on the plastic surfaces of the camera.

However, I’m not 100% sure about the rubber material. I think alphagvrd is to be trusted here, but my camera is too expensive for me and since these elements are not absolutely necessary I leave them out.

Conclusion

I think alphagvrd’s skins are cool! I can’t say otherwise. These are certainly not perfect. Even with perfect application you will still see slight cracks and small gaps. Unfortunately, this is the nature of things with such complex shapes as a camera has.

But the skin is really well done and I don’t think you can do any better than this skin.

The application itself also worked quite well. The instructions could be improved, but once you’ve gotten through the process, it’s fairly quick. It took me about an hour for my camera. And the end result is quite impressive!

Delivery took about 3-4 weeks. I also had to pay customs to my postman, so keep that in mind when ordering.