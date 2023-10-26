Experience the Revolutionary New Aesthetic RPG ‘Back to the Future: 1999’ and Join the Server Opening Celebration

The epoch-making new aesthetic two-dimensional strategy RPG “Back to the Future: 1999” is launched today! Release the server opening welfare activities

Officials stated that the pre-registration event for “Back to the Future: 1999” has exceeded the 1 million reservation target. Download and log in to the game from now on to receive “5-star popular character – Matilda” and massive virtual treasure gifts. At the same time, a series of The most powerful server opening celebration event. Now, let us go through the rain curtain and witness the times.

Officially stated that “Back to the Future: 1999” is a two-dimensional strategy mobile game that combines British retro and mysticism. The story of the game takes place on the last day of 1999. At first, it was just a drop of rainwater that broke away from the earth and traveled upstream. Then countless raindrops gathered into a rain curtain and fell into the deep sky. Washed away by the backflow of rain, the world dissolved and peeled off, and time began to roll back, making the millennium beyond reach. In this game, players will play the role of “Si Chen”, the only person who is not affected by heavy rains, witness the birth and destruction of countless eras, travel through the torrent of history, and meet mystical partners from different eras and countries. And then… take them to escape the heavy rain.

[Magnificent era, retro aesthetics]

Under the rain, times turn. We will restore to you London in the 1960s, when pop art was prevalent, rock music was played day and night, and hippies were swinging to their heart’s content; or the crumbling Jazz Age under the hedonism of the 1920s. Please witness more history.

[Eternal romance, British voice]

The entire plot is dubbed in English, and master-level dubbing is performed with passion, creating the purest British-style world. Comes with free switching between Chinese and Japanese, as well as various dialects, slang, and unknown languages. Please enjoy the immersive plot sound experience.

【Various characters, walking with you】

This is a world where humans and occultists coexist. During this exotic journey, you will meet all kinds of occultists: a rock-and-roll pirate captain, a young lady addicted to potions, and even a talking apple! Occultists from various eras are waiting for you. Come and find together the truth of the times under the rain.

[Secret Chanting, Ritual Summoning]

Lead your fellow occultists and cast occult spells. Spells, divination, alchemy, potions…the ancient mysterious powers are all under your control. Insight, meditation, reasonable matching of lineups, refine high-level spells, summon the final ritual, and open the door to victory. road.

cell phone, PC Cross-platform officially launched

The official stated that in order to celebrate the official launch of the dual-platform and PC version of the game, download the game now and clear the main story “1ST.01” to get the [Public Beta Commemorative Avatar·The Person Witnessing the Heavy Rain]. During the server opening celebration event, if you log in for 8 days in total, you can get a 6-star self-selected heart picture box and a 5-star character [Pamier (Beast)]. The novice card pool will be a designated 6-star character by drawing 30 draws, and there are even more popular 6-star characters. The chance of collecting Sufubi (Wood) and Unrusted Armor (Spirit) has been greatly increased. Finally, if you complete the task of raising the decibel, you can get the five-star character “Charlie” limited clothing “Mirror Between Acts” and a limited exclusive avatar and other rich gifts.

“Back to the Future: 1999” dual-platform official launch celebration event was running non-stop

“Back to the Future: 1999》The second creation fan activity is in full swing Strategy collection activity officially starts

The second fan activity officially organized by “Back to the Future: 1999” has received an enthusiastic response. So far, it has received hundreds of submissions for excellent works. The activity is still soliciting submissions. Participate now and you will have the opportunity to receive massive virtual treasures, a full set of limited peripherals, and take home a cash prize of 10,000 yuan! The official has also launched a strategy collection activity at the same time, inviting players to provide winning strategies to help other players escape from the rainstorm and solve the puzzles of the rainstorm. Players who love “Back to the Future: 1999” are welcome to participate.

Second creation fan submission activity website: https://e.movergames.com/DyRrU

Call for papers time: 2023/10/2 10:00-11/19 23:59

※For detailed activity methods, please refer to the official activity website rules.

Strategy solicitation website: https://e.movergames.com/4Oiuy

Call for papers time: 2023/10/26 18:00-11/26 23:59

※For detailed activity methods, please refer to the official fan group rules.

