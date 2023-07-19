Experience the Thrilling Combat and Gameplay of ‘Goddess of Records 5 Tactics Edition’ in Seya Co.’s Latest Release

Seya Co., Ltd. has recently released new details about Part 2 of the highly anticipated strategy simulation RPG, “Goddess of Records 5 Tactics Edition.” In this article, we will delve into the unique combat system and gameplay elements of the game.

Scheduled to be released on November 17, 2023, “Goddess of Records 5 Tactics Edition” will be available on multiple platforms, including Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, and Steam.

“Persona 5 Tactics” is the latest installment in the popular “Persona” series, which has gained immense popularity with its unique blend of teenage life and supernatural adventures. In this iteration, players will experience the life of a student by day and a “Phantom Thief” by night, battling evil adults and saving the world. With over 9 million sets sold globally, the series has captivated fans worldwide.

The combat system in “Persona 5 Tactics” offers a fresh take on the classic combat elements of the series. Players will have the thrilling opportunity to cooperate with their partners to strategically defeat enemies. One key aspect of the combat system is the “dodging” action, reminiscent of a phantom thief hiding behind walls. By continuously dodging attacks, players can enter a “defensive state,” reducing or even blocking damage from enemies. Conversely, failing to dodge attacks will result in enemies launching a counter-attack known as “1MORE.”

Strategic positioning is crucial in this game, as players can knock out enemies hiding behind walls to remove their defense status. This creates an opportunity for the player and their partners to activate “1MORE” and dish out additional attacks. Successfully knocking enemies into the air while in a defensive state can also create new opportunities for “1MORE.”

The combat system also introduces attribute-based skills that can inflict various abnormal states on enemies. For example, the “Yaki” skill can cause damage to enemies at the end of the round, while “Gio” can temporarily immobilize enemies. Skillfully utilizing these skills not only inflicts damage but also removes the enemy’s defense status, opening up opportunities for “1MORE.”

To turn the tide of battle, characters have access to unique skills that can be activated when the star-shaped “VOLTAGE” gauge is fully charged. These unique skills can deal significant damage or provide auxiliary effects, offering players a chance to overcome difficult situations.

In addition to the combat system, players can freely develop their team members through the skill tree. The skill tree allows players to cultivate characters using “Grow Points” (GP) earned from battles, leveling up the Phantom Thieves, or engaging in character conversations. Acquired skills can be reset at any time, allowing players to experiment with various combinations and create their own unique team.

The secret base serves as a hub where players can engage in conversations with their partners through the “TALK” feature. These conversations not only provide additional story depth but also offer a glimpse into the personalities and dynamics of the characters. Engaging in “TALK” can also earn GP that can be used in the skill tree, further incentivizing players to explore the dialogue options.

Pre-orders are currently being accepted for the game, with early purchasers receiving the exclusive bonus of the DLC that allows summoning of the special personas “Orpheus‧Kaijin” and “Izanagi‧Kami” in “Persona 5 Tactics Edition.”

With its unique combat system, strategic gameplay elements, and engaging storyline, “Goddess of Records 5 Tactics Edition” is shaping up to be a highly anticipated RPG. Stay tuned for more updates and be prepared for its release on November 17, 2023.

※Please note that the content of the article is based on the Japanese version currently under development. The official release version will support Traditional Chinese subtitles.

Product Information:

– Product Name: Persona 5 Tactics Edition

– Gaming Platforms: Xbox Game Pass / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Windows / PlayStation®5 / PlayStation®4 / Nintendo Switch™ / Steam

– Game Language: Subtitle: Japanese, English, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese / Voice: Japanese, English

– Release Date: November 17, 2023

– Suggested Selling Price: Standard Edition: Taiwan 1,790 NTD / Hong Kong 448 HKD

Deluxe Edition: Taiwan 2,340 NTD / Hong Kong 588 HKD

– Game Language: Strategy Simulation RPG

– Sales: Seya Co., Ltd.

– Game Rating: Supplementary Level 15

– Copyright Mark: ©ATLUS ©SEGA All rights reserved.

