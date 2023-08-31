Experience the Ultimate LEGO Adventure with LEGO® 2K Wind Racing – Free Weekends on Xbox, Steam, and PlayStation!

For gamers looking for their next racing adventure, now is the perfect time to consider joining “Lego® 2K Wind Racing.” The highly anticipated game is offering free weekends on Xbox, Steam, and PlayStation!

During the free weekend event, players can immerse themselves in the ultimate AAA driving adventure game that takes the LEGO experience to the next level. Developed by Visual Concepts, “Lego® 2K Wind Racing” features a massive open world where players can explore and race to their heart’s content.

One of the standout features of the game is the “Garage.” Here, players can unleash their creativity and build their dream vehicles using over 1,000 different parts. It’s a fantastic opportunity to fulfill childhood dreams and create the ultimate racing machine.

But “Lego® 2K Wind Racing” doesn’t stop there. The game also offers a captivating co-op mode, where players can team up with friends and tackle challenges together. Additionally, a competitive multiplayer mode is available, allowing players to put their skills to the test against others. With these modes, players can have endless hours of fun and excitement.

The free play period for “Lego® 2K Wind Racing” is as follows:

– Xbox and Steam platforms: August 31st to September 3rd

– PlayStation platform: September 7th to September 11th

So, mark your calendars and get ready for an incredible racing experience. Whether you’re a fan of LEGO or simply love racing games, “Lego® 2K Wind Racing” promises thrills and excitement like no other.

