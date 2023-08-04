Experience the Ultimate Rhythm Game Adventure with Amigo and his Friends!

Get ready to rock anytime with Amigo!

Amigo, the lovable character from the popular rhythm game Samba de Amigo, is back and ready to party! According to the official, players can now enjoy an evolved version of the game and dance to 40 super popular songs from various categories.

The game offers a unique experience as players can shake sandbells on the stage together with Amigo and his friends. Dance to the rhythm and follow the high beats to maximize the fun. And that’s not all! The developers have promised to continuously add more popular songs through future updates, ensuring that the party never stops.

To make the atmosphere even hotter, the game includes three limited songs that players can groove to:

Goddess Gaga – “The Edge of Glory”

PSY – “DADDY”

Fitz and the Tantrums – “The Walker”

In addition to the exciting gameplay, Samba de Amigo now introduces its first story mode where players can embark on a journey with Amigo to bring back lost music to the world. Complete challenges related to various stories and unlock new characters that will debut in the series.

Furthermore, players can customize Amigo’s appearance using rewards obtained from clothing, accessories, and even sound effects. Work hard to collect all kinds of props and stand out in the game. To add a competitive element, a new leaderboard feature has been added, allowing players from all over the world to compete and strive for the top position in the rhythm game.

So, gather your friends and get ready to rock anytime with Amigo in the new and improved Samba de Amigo. Dance, shake the sandbells, and become the ultimate rhythm master!