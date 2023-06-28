Experiences and reviews – is the provider serious?

Due to rising energy prices, more and more people are looking for an alternative for their power supply. Among the many providers, it is often not clear which one is serious. We will show you here whether the electronics company Zendure is one of the serious alternatives.

Zendure is a steadily growing electronics company based in Silicon Valley (USA) and the Greater Bay Area (China) specializing in balcony power plants, solar generators and power stations. Since external influences such as extreme weather conditions or political conflicts do not always provide an unhindered power supply, and energy costs can rise as a result, advanced battery technologies offer a stable alternative.

Customer reviews: These are the experiences with Zendure

On the rating platform, Trustpilot, there are 178 reviews of Zendure from them 79% contain five stars. The company therefore cuts on Trustpilot with a “Terrific” away. 4.3 out of 5 stars!

Let’s take a closer look at the ratings: The positive ratings primarily praise the products. In the case of negative experiences, which are very low at 9%, terms such as “Waiting tactics”, “hands off” or “buyer protection case”. Above all, the lack of customer communication, service and the lack of receipts are criticized. Many customers have only left stars but have not provided any explanation, which is why there is not much feedback to be found with a total of 178 ratings.

Is Zendure legit?

The company is verified on Trustpilot. For example, Trustpilot checks the identity and authenticity of a company to ensure that the information and reviews are reliable. So the answer is yes! Zendure is serious. Even if the company still has to develop further in terms of customer communication and service.

Negative ratings often act as a deterrent, but they are quite normal and say little about the seriousness. Even the best providers are confronted with criticism. It is important that you pay attention to the relationship between negative and positive experiences.

