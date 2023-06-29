Experiences and reviews – is the social lottery serious?

A lottery that is hardly known but has been around for years? Here you can find out everything you need to know about the German Postcode Lottery.

Sweepstakes are very popular, otherwise there would not be so many scratch cards and lotteries. There’s that little kick, you win or you don’t win. In Germany, large sums of money are spent on scratch cards and lotteries, but with all these providers it is often not entirely clear which one can be regarded as reputable.

In this video we show you how serious bitcoins are:

Customer reviews: These are the experiences with the German Postcode Lottery

Let’s take a look at the customer reviews shared on Trustpilot and Trusted Shops: On Trustpilot you can see over 900 reviews, 55% of which are five-star reviews. With 3.6 out of 5 stars, the lottery only achieves an “acceptable” rating. On the Trusted Shops rating platform, however, things are different, because there are more than 19,000 ratings, 90% of which are positive with four or five stars. In the reviews, participants talk about small and large wins and how easy it is to do good.

In the one-star reviews, criticism of the transparency and service is mentioned here and there, but many of these reviews are only annoyed by the advertising of the German Postcode Lottery.

Is the German Postcode Lottery serious?

Yes! Although the lottery is a privately run social lottery, which at first glance sounds less serious to many, the lottery also has a state license. In addition, the German Postcode Lottery has been around since 2016 and the first Postcode Lottery from the Netherlands since 1989. The lottery has already funded over 3000 projects. And that’s what this lottery is all about – the social aspect, more precisely, the support of regional initiatives. The German Postcode Lottery is therefore reputable and verified as a company on Trustpilot as well as checked and certified by Trusted Shops.

GIGA recommends

More interesting articles

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

