Expert Advisory Recommendation: Bring healing phages to practice faster

Every year more than 35,000 people die in Europe because antibiotics are no longer effective. So-called phages – viruses that kill bacteria – could help bring the numbers down and save many people suffering. So far, however, phage therapy has only been used in exceptional cases in Germany. The Office for Technology Assessment (TAB) at the German Bundestag now recommends better exploiting their healing potential in the future. According to the current report, in order to make rapid progress, it is necessary to promote phage research in a more targeted manner, to create special approval programs and economic incentives, and to adapt the legal framework.

Phage study in charity

There is still no evidence of effectiveness from large clinical studies. However, case studies in which people with stubborn infections could be cured thanks to so-called magistral phage therapy repeatedly cause a stir. Phages are used that have been specially selected for the bacteria of a specific patient. A guideline from Belgium that sets standards for such therapies could become the blueprint for all European countries. A corresponding regulation is currently being discussed in the EU.

Standard medicines against certain germs can also be produced from phages. A cocktail of three phages against the hospital germ pseudomonas aeruginosa for example, in the next few months, the first clinical tests at the Charité in Berlin will show what it can do.

Hard on germination, gentle on the body

So far, there is nothing to suggest that phages, if carefully processed, have undesirable side effects. On the contrary: phages are hard to germinate but gentle on the body. Unlike antibiotics, they are only effective against a specific type of bacteria. Useful bacteria in the human body, for example in the intestinal flora, remain unaffected.

In addition, phages hardly pollute the wastewater. They dose themselves, so to speak, multiply in “their” target bacteria before they literally blast them. As soon as the bacteria are destroyed, phage production also stops. Since phages are a kind of natural enemy of bacteria, they can be found practically everywhere anyway, in puddles, sewage treatment plants and even in the human body.

Her healing abilities aren’t news, by the way. In some Eastern European countries, especially Georgia and Poland, phages have been in use for around 100 years. However, they were forgotten in many places when antibiotics came into use. The current recommendation of the Office for Technology Assessment could bring the desired progress.

The current issue 5/2023 of MIT Technology explains why a revival is becoming more and more likely, not only because of the advice of the experts for the Bundestag, how exactly phages work and how researchers have been fighting for the use of this special type of virus in medicine for many years Review (now in the heise shop) and read on heise+:

