Home » Expert Advisory Recommendation: Bring healing phages to practice faster
Technology

Expert Advisory Recommendation: Bring healing phages to practice faster

by admin
Expert Advisory Recommendation: Bring healing phages to practice faster

Advertisement

Every year more than 35,000 people die in Europe because antibiotics are no longer effective. So-called phages – viruses that kill bacteria – could help bring the numbers down and save many people suffering. So far, however, phage therapy has only been used in exceptional cases in Germany. The Office for Technology Assessment (TAB) at the German Bundestag now recommends better exploiting their healing potential in the future. According to the current report, in order to make rapid progress, it is necessary to promote phage research in a more targeted manner, to create special approval programs and economic incentives, and to adapt the legal framework.

Phage study in charity

There is still no evidence of effectiveness from large clinical studies. However, case studies in which people with stubborn infections could be cured thanks to so-called magistral phage therapy repeatedly cause a stir. Phages are used that have been specially selected for the bacteria of a specific patient. A guideline from Belgium that sets standards for such therapies could become the blueprint for all European countries. A corresponding regulation is currently being discussed in the EU.

Standard medicines against certain germs can also be produced from phages. A cocktail of three phages against the hospital germ pseudomonas aeruginosa for example, in the next few months, the first clinical tests at the Charité in Berlin will show what it can do.

Hard on germination, gentle on the body

Advertisement

So far, there is nothing to suggest that phages, if carefully processed, have undesirable side effects. On the contrary: phages are hard to germinate but gentle on the body. Unlike antibiotics, they are only effective against a specific type of bacteria. Useful bacteria in the human body, for example in the intestinal flora, remain unaffected.

See also  ASPIVIX ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE FIRST STUDY IN WOMEN WHO...

In addition, phages hardly pollute the wastewater. They dose themselves, so to speak, multiply in “their” target bacteria before they literally blast them. As soon as the bacteria are destroyed, phage production also stops. Since phages are a kind of natural enemy of bacteria, they can be found practically everywhere anyway, in puddles, sewage treatment plants and even in the human body.

Her healing abilities aren’t news, by the way. In some Eastern European countries, especially Georgia and Poland, phages have been in use for around 100 years. However, they were forgotten in many places when antibiotics came into use. The current recommendation of the Office for Technology Assessment could bring the desired progress.

The current issue 5/2023 of MIT Technology explains why a revival is becoming more and more likely, not only because of the advice of the experts for the Bundestag, how exactly phages work and how researchers have been fighting for the use of this special type of virus in medicine for many years Review (now in the heise shop) and read on heise+:

(Older brother)

To home page

You may also like

Throne & Liberty: Changing the Game Beyond Gameplay...

YouTube introduces new very handy feature

Climate Foundation: State government delivers data to committee...

With this trick you increase the battery life...

You can now save yourself this detour

The Future of Internet Connection: Exploring the Potential...

Leaked Specifications of Google Pixel 8 Pro: A...

WormGPT, How Generative AI Can Become a Cybercrime...

V-Valley brings HR digitization to Italy and Spain...

VanMoof, the startup that was the first to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy