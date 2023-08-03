Expert Ivan Kuleshov Demonstrates Successful Power Over Ethernet Transformation of Apple M1 Mac Mini

Hardware Expert Successfully Transforms Apple M1 Mac Mini with Power over Ethernet Protocol

[City, Date] – Ivan Kuleshov, a renowned expert in hardware transformation, recently showcased his latest achievement in an article. Kuleshov successfully transformed the Apple M1 Mac Mini, eliminating the need for the original AC power supply and enabling direct power supply through the use of the Power over Ethernet (PoE) protocol. This innovation reduces the requirement for external wiring and multiple sockets.

To accomplish this feat, Kuleshov initially removed the Ethernet connector from the Apple M1 Mac Mini. He then utilized magjack components from his previous projects to implement the PoE protocol, enabling power supply through the network port itself.

One noteworthy aspect of the M1 Mac Mini is its power consumption. The device consumes approximately 6W when idle, and even under heavy load, it does not exceed 40W. This ensures that the PoE protocol can adequately power the M1 Mac Mini while maintaining normal operation.

A tweet by Ivan Kuleshov (@Merocle) further highlighted his project’s progress, stating, “Demo of Mac mini with PoE and power redundancy. The project has gotten a serious response, 7 times higher than I expected. I think it’s better to put everything on the site. I’m working on the article, and after that, I’ll do the video. I promised more details, and I’ll drop…” (source: Twitter)

Kuleshov has indicated that he will release a comprehensive description of the M1 Mac Mini transformation project at a later stage. Interested individuals are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates and details.

This groundbreaking development by Ivan Kuleshov showcases the potential for innovation in hardware transformation. With the successful integration of the Power over Ethernet protocol, the Apple M1 Mac Mini stands as a prime example of enhanced functionality and reduced wiring requirements.

