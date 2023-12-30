Expert reveals how long a heat pump really lasts

The heat pump in Germany is intended to ensure that you become as independent as possible from fossil fuels and heat in a more climate-friendly way. But how long does a heat pump actually last? An expert reveals what is particularly important so that you can benefit from your expensive purchase for as long as possible.

Lifespan of heat pumps

Although it might currently seem as if heat pumps are a new invention, alternative heating systems have been around for decades. Heating with gas and oil was simply cheaper, which is why heat pumps have not yet become as widespread as politicians would like in the future. Depending on the building, installing a heat pump can cost over 40,000 euros. The question arises as to how high it is lifespan is.

The heating professionals at SHK-Info have published a very informative video in which they explain what is really important about a heat pump and its service life. Not on the operating hours, but rather on the compressor circuits, which is also called a compressor. This is comparable to the engine in a car and therefore the heart of a heat pump. The more starts the compressor has to perform, the shorter the lifespan of a heat pump.

The compressor starts are regulated and should ideally be a maximum of three times a day. This reduces the extreme load on the heat pump and extends its service life. Normally one lasts well-adjusted heat pump 15 to 25 years. If the heat pump is not designed for the heating output of the house or apartment, it can break down after just a few years because there are too many switching processes. The heating professionals at SHK-Info have also seen heat pumps that have lasted almost 50 years.

The topic is explained again in detail in the video:

Heat pump must match the heating output

In the past it wasn’t a problem if a slightly larger gas heater was installed. This also affected the lifespan, but it was bearable. But this is a problem with heat pumps and that’s why a heating load calculation is providedto find the optimal size. So make sure that everything is done correctly, otherwise it can have expensive consequences.

