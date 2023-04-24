Expert: Risk level of cyber attacks very high

Cyber ​​security expert Christian Dörr calls for international digital standards in cyberspace, similar to an agreement like the Geneva Conventions.

From the point of view of cyber security expert Christian Dörr, Germany must protect against cyber attacks also due to the growing threat since the Russian war of aggression rapidly increase against Ukraine. “The security of the German authorities has always been in the crosshairs. The risk level has probably risen from high to very high due to the Ukraine war,” said Dörr.

“What we see clearly: When we create new aid packages in the West, they come immediately attacks on the infrastructure and facilities in the West”, says Dörr, who heads the Cybersecurity – Enterprise Security department at the Hasso Plattner Institute in Potsdam. The heads of the Federal Criminal Police Office, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the Federal Intelligence Service and representatives from business and science will discuss April 20 at the Hasso Plattner Institute on the threats of Cyber ​​attacks.

Dörr calls for international digital standards

recently had Hacker for example, trying to paralyze a new platform of the German development ministry for participation in the reconstruction in Ukraine. In February, NATO was also a target Hackerangriffs become. The Interior Ministry had announced that Cyberabwehr to strengthen and expand the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI).

in view of Cyberkrieg-Scenarios and government-backed attacks Dörr advocated that similar to agreements in international humanitarian law (Geneva Conventions) also for the Cyber ​​space international digital standards are created. There is a need for an international discussion and agreement as to whether and which offensive behavior is acceptable, but also national coordination as to who and how Cyberangriffe should react from abroad. “As a society, we must prepare for cyberwar and disinformation campaigns.”

Ransomware attacks mostly in business

An increase in so-called ransomwareattacks According to Dörr, this can be observed above all in the economy. The malware encrypts computers and renders them unusable in order to extort money. “In the industry, this kind of attacks rapidly,” said the expert. The economy is for Cyber ​​criminals a more attractive target because they are more willing than local authorities to respond to demands for money. At cyber attacks instead, the triggering of chaos and uncertainty is in the foreground in municipalities. Small administrations often have too few resources and know-how for a good one cybersecurityand thus made themselves vulnerable.

For better protection against cyber attacks Dörr suggested that centralization and thus a better protected environment should be considered, especially for municipal IT. Municipalities should also be given guidelines for their IT security.

Companies in Germany suffer annual damage of around 203 billion euros through theft of IT equipment and data espionage and sabotage. This emerged from a study presented last year on behalf of the digital association Bitkom. More than 1,000 companies in various sectors were surveyed for this purpose.

(APA/DPA)