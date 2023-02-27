In the last three years we have experienced one of the most tumultuous historical moments of recent times. Also from the point of view of organizations and business, the pandemic and the uncertain geopolitical scenario have accelerated many of the processes that were destined to evolve, but remained latent. There digitization has permeated even more every context and business environment, including and above all that of salewhere models able to have strengthened reconcile the traditional physical approach with the virtual one. And so it will be for the future. Indeed, according to McKinsey, thehybrid sellingborn in response to the pandemic, will represent the dominant B2B sales strategy by 2024.

Today’s need is not to abandon the relationship that defines the sales process itself, traditionally made up of face-to-face meetings, but to enrich it on a structural level with the opportunities that digital transformation can offer. All of this, in order to be successful, involves a series of changes that must be implemented company-wide. “First, selling is a science. So to be successful, it needs to well-defined, structured and clear processes“, remember Alessandro Bodo, Founder & CEO of Cloudnova. “To adapt to hybrid selling, these processes need to change with new and innovative components being incorporated into the journey. Together with them, systems and tools will also change available, as well as skills.”

New skills for the sales manager

The new hybrid approach first of all has consequences on the roles of the resources that make up the sales process. If on the one hand the simplified access to information, enabled by the digital transformation, makes buyers more prepared, sellers too find themselves improve their skills towards an increasingly consultative modelin which the relationship between the parties evolves, personalizing each meeting, from the very first contact stages to post-sales up to loyalty.

In this context that alternates meetings in the presence of virtual contacts, the technical skills of the sales manager – now almost taken for granted – are combined with a series of essential soft skills and emotional and social intelligence components. A model that is well summed up in the words of Elisa Pellizzaro, Marketing Manager and CRM, Customer Experience and Digital Marketing Automation specialist at OpenSymbol: “The seller who becomes a consultant no longer offers a product or service that solves a problem for the customer today, but supports him and anticipates him so that they do not arise in the future”.

The path towards an increasingly consultative approach also requires that the skills of the sales teams go in the direction of listening to the customermaking a sale based on value (value selling). If face-to-face meetings are reduced, it is necessary to be reactive and rigorous in proposing solutions: fewer handshakes also mean less chance of establishing a relationship of trust with the customer. In this, a “scientific” approach can contribute to the success of the sale because it accompanies the salesperson through well-defined processes.

New tools and technologies to manage hybrid selling

The tools available to the sales team and the development of greater sensitivity at the company level in supporting them are also essential. For example, the customer qualification methodologies (qualification framework) that support sales managers in carefully defining the counterparty with whom to relate, whether lead or user already acquired and to be retained. On the one hand, this helps the salesperson to do his job well, and on the other, the customer to feel understood and guided. It is essential today speak a common language and ensure a deeper alignment of information and objectives, certainly more difficult to achieve in a more remote context.

A scenario that inevitably “clings” to the data to work. Having the right information at the right time it is a fundamental requirement for a successful sale. And this is where the technology comes into play: tools such as CRM acquire a role of primary importance, helping companies to digitize processes, managing, analyzing and optimizing interactions with customers and prospects with the aim of creating the best shopping experience. Thanks to CRM, customer data and the relationships that exist are centralized in a single platform, to transform them into useful and strategic information both externally, to optimize the customer experience, and internally, to improve the customer experience. sales team.

Hybrid selling and the indispensable role of partners

“Today more than ever even in the sales area it is important to be aware that staying still actually involves high costs”, conclude Alessandro Bodo and Elisa Pellizzaro. “In a highly competitive market context and in a constantly evolving scenario, the equation according to which remaining at the status quo means having no additional costs is no longer true”.

Relying on a Partner capable of accompany companies towards the customer revolution can offer many benefits, including experience and specialized skills in managing this type of sales strategy, saving time and resources by providing the sales team with the opportunity to focus on the actual sale, access to the best technologies to support the implementation of your sales strategy and the flexibility to adjust your sales strategy.

Articulating through the vision of technology as a commodityImpresoft Group, with the Competence Center Customer Engagement which includes Cloudnova, OpenSymbol, NexTech, NextCRM and Kipcast, is part of this path of innovation towards the future of sales, offering skills, technologies but above all paths of counseling and growth.