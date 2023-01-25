【e-zone News】Since Microsoft announced in November last year that it will stop supporting a series of products within this year, including Microsoft Office 2013, Windows Server 2012 and 2012 R2. However, according to the latest data from Shodan, a third-party networked device search engine, as of early January this year, there are still about 97,000 computers in Hong Kong using Windows Server 2012 and 2012 R2 versions.

The Hong Kong Computer Emergency Response Coordination Center (HKCERT) under the Hong Kong Productivity Council stated that if enterprises and individual users continue to run programs and operating systems that have terminated support, if new security vulnerabilities appear in the future, hackers or malware can easily infiltrate , increasing the risk of data leakage. On the other hand, due to the compliance codes and system security policy requirements of individual industries, the use of operating systems that have terminated support may not be certified or have compliance issues.

HKCERT recommends relevant users to plan early and choose other supported versions or operating systems (such as Microsoft Office LTSC 2021/ 365 and Windows Server 2022). For users who plan to upgrade the operating system but cannot complete it before the end of support service period, consider purchasing the Extended Security Update (ESU) provided by Microsoft for applicable products to gain additional time. The system is migrated to a cloud virtual machine (some cloud providers will provide ESU for three years after the system ends support service).

Taking Windows Server 2012/R2 as an example, after purchasing the relevant ESU, users can still enjoy critical and important security updates before October 13, 2026.

Source：ezone.hk