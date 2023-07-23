Experts see black for 2030

The goal is clear: 15 million electric cars are to be on the road in Germany by 2030 – a minimum. The first million has already been made. But it turns out that the goal is hardly achievable. Car experts see black – if the tide is not turned around quickly.

So e-cars don’t stand a chance: can the target for 2030 still be met?

“With the current status quo 15 million e-cars cannot be achieved by 2030.This is the simple and brutal conclusion of Kurt Sigl, President of the Federal Association for Electromobility (source: Handelsblatt). But that is exactly the goal of the traffic light coalition. By 2030 at the latest and at least 15 million to be exact. Earlier and more would be better.

In order to achieve the planned number by the deadline, around 3 million would have to be new registrations per year soon up to 90 percent of them an electric car be, according to the Handelsblatt. The odds are bad. In the first half of 2023 it was Electric share at almost 16 percent.

Sigl sees the blame for the impending fiasco not only on one of the affected sides: “The have German manufacturers no affordable ones and vehicles desired by the customer, and the government lacks the courage for a clear framework,” he criticizes.

High prices still stand in the way of the breakthrough of e-cars:

There are also increasing voices in government circles that improvements must be made. “It is to be expected that coalition goal can only be achieved with further measures will,” the Handelsblatt quotes Franz Loogen, Chairman of the Expert Advisory Board on Climate Protection in Mobility, which is part of the Federal Ministry of Transport. The Ministry of Economics also says that measures that have already been decided and new measures are being examined and, if necessary, further developed.

Return of the environmental bonus? That’s not enough

What that means is still open: one would be conceivable Extension of the environmental bonus beyond 2025 to further encourage purchases. However, this would probably require a significant increase, because even with the current subsidy rate, customers are less inclined to buy an electric car.

Felix Gräber, GIGA editor, expert on electric cars, mobility and consumer issues

90 percent of new car registrations in Germany should be electric in the near future? Even with new subsidies, many cheap e-car models and improved framework conditions, this is a big task. It’s just stupid that we haven’t gotten anything from it so far: no new funding, almost only expensive electric vehicles and a supply of charging options and cheap electricity that leaves a lot to be desired. No wonder you’re skeptical.

