With Gary Marcus and Emily M. Bender, I had already presented two prominent representatives of the English-language criticism of the AI ​​hype here on piqd. IT expert Jürgen Geuther, who is also known as Aunt on Twitter knows, published a long text on Golem.de, which is completely unimpressed by the innovations in the seemingly rapidly developing AI sector and from a left perspective lets some discussion points out the hot air.

For example, quoting the London physicist Dan McQuillan, he certifies that AI companies have exploitative intentions “to replace human workers or, more importantly, to precarise and undermine them”, it’s not really about “real AI with brilliant results, acceptable results were enough to put large numbers of people under economic pressure”. Arguments that will undoubtedly also be put forward in court in the upcoming proceedings against Microsoft’s CoPilot and Stable Diffusion.

Personally, I wouldn’t go that far in my criticism, and the passages are debatable. I personally believe Sam Altman, for example, when he said during an interview with Lex Fridman after the launch of GPT4 a few weeks ago that the primary goal was the development of breaking latest news, i.e. artificial general intelligence that can no longer be distinguished from human cognition, and I think many AI enthusiasts like Altman simply subordinate the social consequences of this development to this vision. One can argue about this as well.

But the fact of the matter is that AI systems are already putting pressure on the labor market – in the creative industries, in copywriting, in marketing, in the IT industry itself – while the work of the millions of people who provide the training data for the products of Meta, Google, Microsoft and OpenAI have created, is exploited without remuneration – people who involuntarily and free of charge contribute to making their own redundant. As Andy Baio explained elsewhere, this happens when data sets are tapped in an academic setting covered by the fair use clause and finally end up in a commercial product, which presumably is no longer supported by the American fair use regulation becomes. Baio therefore calls this strategy data laundering.

In his text, Geuther consistently speaks of artificial intelligence as a narrative, which is actually based on the innovative Transformer architecture from 2017, which made all recent LLM and image synthesis products from ChatGPT to Dall-E possible, but which since then, from a scientific point of view, there has been little actual innovation and little to do with the old dream of real machine intelligence. The main purpose of the narrative is to give the technology, which is currently built into practically all office products and web interfaces, a kind of clean bill of health, according to which artificial intelligence, as in the well-known one-liner of the Avengers villain Thanos, is said to be “inevitable”, is unavoidable, while in reality we as a society could decide not to use artificial intelligence, at least in sensitive areas, such as when it comes to decisions in the health or care sectors.

The saga of the alleged lack of alternatives to AI systems also corresponds to the analysis of the philosopher Mark Fisher, who proves that our societies have a capitalist realism in which economic systems have convinced us that there are no other options for economic activity and redistribution. Even a society-wide unconditional basic income, according to Ted Chiang in a lecture at the Summit on AI in Society, transfers responsibility for the social consequences of automation to the state: the costs of exploiting human labor through the training of AI systems, which eventually also lead to the destruction of precisely these jobs are socialized and the profits privatized. Everything without alternative and inevitable, based, absurdly, on a fair use clause.

Courts will soon judge how fairly AI companies deal with human work, and until then Geuther’s text is a clear recommendation and possibly the most comprehensive overview of the key points of left-wing criticism of AI in the German-speaking world.