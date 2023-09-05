Exploring BrainAdapt: EPOS’ Groundbreaking Research on Audio for Next-Gen Headphones

Tech Company EPOS Researches Audio for Next-Gen Headphones

Cologne, Germany – During our visit to Gamescom 2023, we had the opportunity to speak with tech company EPOS about its groundbreaking research in audio technology. EPOS is currently working on a project called BrainAdapt, which aims to enhance their headphones by teaching the brain to process audio more effectively. We spoke with Michael Henning Jensen, the Director of Communications at EPOS, to gain more insight into this innovative technology.

According to Jensen, BrainAdapt is a collection of philosophies that guide the company’s product development. EPOS is owned by Demant, a company with over a century of experience in providing hearing aid solutions worldwide. Through their affiliation with Demant, EPOS has access to Eriksholm, a prominent research center in northern Denmark. This research center allows EPOS to collaborate with scientists in studying how audio impacts the brain.

Jensen explains that BrainAdapt focuses on creating audio that is least stressful to the brain, allowing it to function optimally for tasks other than analyzing incoming audio. The team conducted a study on how noise affects the brain, using profilometry analysis to observe the dilation of pupils in response to noise. They found that increased noise leads to a higher cognitive load on the brain, as it expends energy to analyze the surrounding audio.

Building on this research, EPOS conducted a double mission study in a noisy gaming environment, simulating the experience of gamers who need to process audio cues from teammates and in-game events while also using the keyboard. The study revealed that poor audio quality, lack of noise cancellation, and inadequate sidetone could lead to up to 300 milliseconds of lag in reaction time.

Jensen emphasizes the relevance of this research in the gaming industry, where gamers invest in high-performance displays and mice with minimal latency. Through their white paper on BrainAdapt, EPOS aims to base their headset design decisions on scientific evidence. However, Jensen clarifies that their objective is not to undermine the quality of other headphone brands, but rather to create a headset informed by scientific research.

Check out the full interview with EPOS to learn more about their collaboration with Xbox and their current range of headsets.

