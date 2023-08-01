Exploring the Classic and Convenient Tricks of MIUI: Tips and Tricks for a Better User Experience

Title: Exploring the Classic and Convenient Tricks of MIUI: Tips to Enhance Your Mobile Experience

Subtitle: Discover lesser-known features of MIUI that can make your life easier

In the world of smartphone operating systems, MIUI has stood the test of time. With over 10 years of development, the question arises – is MIUI truly the best system in China? While some may argue it’s a matter of habit, there’s no denying the classic and convenient tricks that make this system a favorite among users.

MIUI, with its extensive features, offers various ways to enhance your daily life and work. Here are some lesser-known MIUI tips that are both classic and super easy to use:

1. Quick App Access: Easily access system applications by searching for them in the settings interface. This feature comes in handy when you want to open applications that are not displayed on the desktop.

2. Double-Click Multitasking: Switch back to the previous application by simply double-clicking on the multitasking button. This function provides convenient navigation between apps.

3. Custom Dialing Keyboard Sound Effects: Add a personal touch to your dialing experience by enabling touch sound effects. Choose from a variety of options, including the classic piano sound.

4. Application Call Recording: MIUI supports call recording in popular applications like QQ and WeChat. Access this feature by turning on call recording in the built-in “Recorder” app.

5. Recorder: Apart from call recording, MIUI’s built-in “Recorder” app offers additional useful features, such as converting recordings into text. This functionality proves extremely practical for converting lessons into text manuscripts.

6. Mobile Phone Avatar: Enjoy the experience of having two independent and non-interfering memory spaces on a single device. By turning on the mobile phone avatar, you can share a certain amount of memory space from the initial system, creating two different phone desktops with separate passwords.

7. Dual App: MIUI now supports the dual opening of most apps, including popular ones like WeChat and QQ. Experience the convenience of using two apps simultaneously without the need for manual resizing or moving windows.

8. Magic Sky Change: MIUI’s built-in magic sky change function generates stunning static pictures and dynamic short videos, showcasing high quality and beauty.

9. Magic Elimination: From removing simple lines and color blocks to intelligently eliminating objects like food and people, MIUI’s built-in magic elimination feature offers unparalleled editing capabilities.

10. Three-Finger Pull-Down Screen Capture: Capture screenshots effortlessly using the classic three-finger pull-down gesture. This feature is undoubtedly one of the frequently used functions in daily life.

11. Watermark Removal: Disable the watermark in the album by clicking on the “Off Watermark” icon. This feature allows you to generate a new picture without overwriting the previous one.

12. Gesture and Key Shortcuts: MIUI offers shortcut gestures or keys to perform various operations like turning on the camera, taking screenshots, activating the voice assistant, and more. Customize these gestures based on your preferences.

13. Real-Time Network Rate: Stay informed about your network status with the notification bar displaying the current online rate.

14. Memory Information Display: Easily access memory information by enabling the setting under “Desktop and Recent Tasks.” With this feature, you can monitor the memory usage of your device.

15. MIUI Widgets: Personalize your desktop by adding MIUI widgets. Choose from various categories and component cards to create a unique desktop layout that suits your needs and preferences.

In conclusion, MIUI offers a plethora of features and tricks that often go unnoticed. By exploring these hidden gems, users can unlock a whole new level of convenience and functionality. Share your thoughts and additional tips in the comment section and stay tuned for more updates. Your support is invaluable in driving our motivation to bring you the latest insights. Until next time!

