Exploring the Effectiveness of OpenPose Preprocessors and Feature Extraction in Character Imaging: A Comparative Analysis

ControlNet’s OpenPose is gaining attention for its ability to accurately control the posture of imaged characters by extracting the action pose skeleton diagram from the original image. This allows for more precise control over the character’s posture, even for action poses that are difficult to describe in text alone. OpenPose offers six preprocessors: openpose, openpose_full, openpose_hand, openpose_face, openpose_face_only, and dw_openpose_full.

To compare the sensitivity and accuracy of each preprocessor, let’s look at some imaging examples. Starting with a front-facing portrait of a person, we can see that OpenPose extracts only the approximate skeleton position of the character, lacking hand joint information. This leads to some missing details in the final image, such as the character’s palm. However, when using the openpose_hand preprocessor, the hand joints are also extracted, resulting in a more natural and reasonable image.

The openpose_face preprocessor extracts both the body skeleton position and the facial outline/features position, while the openpose_face_only preprocessor focuses solely on the facial contours/features. The openpose_full and dw_openpose_full preprocessors extract the full body skeleton position, hand joints, and facial features. In the case of dw_openpose_full, even the right hand, which is partially exposed, is detected. Based on testing, dw_openpose_full shows the highest sensitivity and accuracy among the preprocessors for full-body portraits.

The differences between preprocessors become more evident when dealing with more complex action postures. For example, when the character’s feet stagger forward and backward, openpose_full fails to extract the right hand joints, while dw_openpose_full successfully captures all the action posture features. However, because OpenPose’s character skeleton image information is flat, it struggles to fully restore the depth effect of the original image.

To address this limitation, a depth constraint can be added to enhance the imaging results. By adding a depth constraint, the final image becomes more natural and reasonable, effectively restoring the action postures. In cases where the existing preprocessors are unable to meet specific needs, various plug-in extensions can be used to adjust the skeleton diagram or generate a customized one. OpenPose’s Model and its skeleton diagram modification/adjustment plug-in tool offer additional options for refining the preprocessing image.

When it comes to group photos, the limitations of certain preprocessors, such as openpose_full, become more evident. They struggle to accurately identify overlapping limbs and may make errors in the final imaging. Adding further complexity, certain images may challenge all preprocessors, leading to unsatisfactory results. However, with the help of plug-in extensions and manual adjustments, it is possible to overcome these limitations and generate a skeleton diagram that fully meets the desired needs.

In conclusion, ControlNet’s OpenPose offers a range of preprocessors for extracting action pose skeleton diagrams from images. Each preprocessor has its own strengths and limitations, with dw_openpose_full showing the highest sensitivity and accuracy for full-body portraits. However, when dealing with complex action postures or group photos, further adjustments and plug-in extensions may be necessary to obtain the desired imaging results. Despite these challenges, OpenPose provides a valuable tool for accurately controlling character postures in imaged representations.

