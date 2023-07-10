Exploring the Gigabyte Z790 AORUS TACHYON: A Flagship Motherboard with Enhanced Performance and Overclocking Features

Title: Gigabyte Z790 AORUS TACHYON: The Ultimate Motherboard for Summer PC Builds

Subtitle: Superior Performance and Innovative Features Set the Gigabyte Z790 AORUS TACHYON Apart as the Flagship Motherboard

Summer vacation is here, and many students are diving into the exciting world of assembling their own computers. One essential aspect of this process is selecting the right motherboard, which plays a vital role in ensuring top-notch performance for the entire system. Today, we explore the Gigabyte Z790 AORUS TACHYON motherboard – a culmination of GIGABYTE’s AORUS product line and a true representation of flagship motherboards.

Impressive Specifications and Enhanced Power Delivery

The Gigabyte Z790 AORUS TACHYON motherboard boasts impressive specifications that guarantee superior performance. It features a direct-out 15+1+2 group of 105A SPS power supply, providing robust and stable power output. Additionally, a newly designed heat dissipation armor with an 8mm heat pipe enhances heat dissipation capabilities, ensuring consistent high-performance output.

Optimized Overclocking and Advanced Features

Designed to meet the overclocking needs of gaming enthusiasts, the Gigabyte Z790 AORUS TACHYON motherboard incorporates shortcut keys, toggle switches, and voltage detection functions. These features assist players in achieving optimal overclocking results, making it easier to break through their limits. The motherboard also supports 2 DDR5 memory sticks, offering a memory running score of up to 11254MT/s.

Expansion and Connectivity Options

The motherboard provides three PCIe x16 expansion slots, all reinforced with metal casing for added protection. It also offers four PCIe 4.0 x4 expansion slots, catering to the expansion needs of gamers. In terms of network connectivity, it utilizes 2.5GbE wired and Intel Wi-Fi6E wireless network cards. Moreover, it boasts a rich USB configuration and supports up to 7.1-channel theater-level surround sound for an immersive audio experience.

13th Generation CPU Compatibility

The Gigabyte Z790 AORUS TACHYON motherboard is fully compatible with the upcoming 13th generation Core processors. It supports the LGA 1700 processor interface and is also backward compatible with the 12th generation CPU. The motherboard’s design, with fool-proof grooves on the top and bottom and an LGA 1366-like structure, ensures easy installation and compatibility.

Superior Power Delivery for Optimal Performance

The motherboard features a 15+1+2 phase 105A SPS power supply design. This high-quality power supply material delivers efficient and stable power output. Equipped with Renesas RAA229131 PWM controllers and Renesas RAA22010540 105A SPS DrMOS chips, this motherboard can handle extreme overclocking conditions, meeting the power supply and overclocking demands of the 13th generation CPU.

Enhanced Overclocking with Dedicated Keys

To cater to overclocking enthusiasts, the Gigabyte Z790 AORUS TACHYON motherboard incorporates numerous buttons and switches for quick and convenient overclocking adjustments. These dedicated buttons include protection mode, power button, reset button, CPU multiplier switch, clear CMOS data button, and more. The motherboard also offers voltage detection for precise monitoring.

Impressive Memory Performance

The Gigabyte Z790 AORUS TACHYON motherboard supports 2 DDR5 DIMM slots, providing dual-channel mode and a maximum memory capacity of 96GB. It also supports EXPO and XMP 3.0 user profiles, offering enhanced memory performance. With Hynix A-DIE chips and advanced technologies like XMP 3.0 and On-die ECC, this motherboard delivers low-latency and high-bandwidth capabilities.

Ample Expansion and Connectivity Options

With three PCIe x16 slots, including support for PCIe 5.0 x16 and PCIe 5.0 x8, the Gigabyte Z790 AORUS TACHYON motherboard offers excellent expansion capabilities. It also features four M.2 slots and four SATA interfaces, providing ample storage options for gamers and content creators.

In conclusion, the Gigabyte Z790 AORUS TACHYON motherboard stands out as the pinnacle of the AORUS product line. With its exceptional specifications, enhanced overclocking features, and comprehensive connectivity options, it offers an unparalleled gaming and computing experience. Whether you’re a student building a gaming rig or an enthusiast looking to push the limits of overclocking, the Gigabyte Z790 AORUS TACHYON motherboard is an outstanding choice for your summer PC build.

