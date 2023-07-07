Exploring the New Features of iOS 17 Beta 3: A Comprehensive Overview

Apple Releases iOS 17 Beta 3 with Exciting New Features: Here’s What’s New

Apple has once again released the iOS 17 Beta 3 update to developers, bringing numerous new function adjustments to the iPhone. The version number for this update is 21A5277h. Here is a summary of the 13 new function improvements in iOS 17 Beta 3.

Please note that iOS 17 is currently in the beta version for developers. The public beta version of iOS 17 is expected to be launched sometime in July, followed by the official version in September.

1. Apple Music lyrics details: The Apple Music music album page now includes a “Lyrics Composition Information” option. This provides information about the song’s arranger, songwriter, lyricist, producer, and behind-the-scenes engineering team. It also displays the sound quality of the music version, such as fidelity compression and Dolby Atmos.

2. Album recently deleted adjustment: In iOS 17 Beta 3, the built-in album “Recently Deleted” function has been changed. After selecting a photo to be deleted, the “delete” and “recovery” function options have been replaced by the “•••” menu in the lower right corner.

3. Message menu adjustment: The latest iOS 17 Beta 3 fine-tunes the built-in “Messaging App” menu icon, changing the location icon from light blue to a gray background.

4. Redesign of mental health function: iOS 17 Beta 3 has made major adjustments to the psychological function of the “mental well-being” record of health. All emotional animations have been re-modified, and even the color of the menu will vary according to the main color. There are also new changes in the page menu and background color of the record mental state description page, giving the overall color system and UI interface style a more refined and unified look.

5. Improved mental health notification settings: In the Health App, there is now an additional option “Manage Mindfulness in the Apple Watch App” when selecting “Psychological Health” in the “Notification” function setting.

6. Added “wind direction” information to the weather: iOS 17 Beta 3 now includes wind speed and wind direction data in the “Weather App”. Users can find the “Wind Direction” menu by clicking the “Precipitation” dynamic graph.

7. Weather air quality adjustment: iOS 17 Beta 3 brings changes and adjustments to the air quality in the weather app. The text description of the air quality is now displayed at the bottom of the colored bar.

8. Personal voice continues to be recorded: In iOS 17 Beta 2, there was an issue where “personal voice” recording would stop halfway. However, Beta 3 has resolved this problem, allowing users to continue recording previously unfinished personal voice recordings. Additionally, users can customize options such as “Share on all devices” and “Allow App to issue usage requests” in the personal voice menu.

9. Tips for new features of Home App: After upgrading to iOS 17 Beta 3, users will receive a reminder of new home features when opening the “Home App” for the first time. This includes accessory control widgets, new control options for accessory control items, and action records.

10. Home App smart light bulb/light strip control options: Starting from iOS 17 Beta 3, users with smart light bulbs or smart light strips installed can directly adjust different colors through the Home App. This provides more convenience with several sets of different colors to choose from.

11. Family action record: iOS 17 now includes an action record function in the “Family App”. This allows users to view the control records of all family members who control accessories such as smart door locks, garage doors, and security systems. Users can choose to record for one month and delete the family action record by simply clicking “Close”.

12. Share photos faster: The sharing speed of photos between iPhones has been improved in iOS 17 Beta 3. Simply sharing photos close to the top of another mobile phone will result in a faster transfer.

13. Solve pattern noise: iOS 17 Beta 2 had a color noise issue in App or web images, which has been resolved in iOS 17 Beta 3.

These are the new features introduced in iOS 17 Beta 3. Stay updated and informed about these exciting changes.

