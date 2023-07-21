Exploring the New Features of watchOS 10: A Review of the Public Beta

Apple releases watchOS 10 Public Beta with new design and features

Apple has released the public beta version of watchOS 10, bringing a fresh new design and enhanced features to its popular Apple Watch. With the aim of improving user experience and usability, the update aligns the navigation of the watch with that of iOS. This means that users will find it easier and more intuitive to operate the device, as it now closely resembles traditional smartwatches.

One notable change in watchOS 10 is the revamped operation mode. Previously, Apple Watch relied heavily on the digital crown and its touch interface, which proved to be cumbersome and led to accidental touches. The new update replaces this with a more familiar operation method, aligning it with the navigation of iOS. The digital crown now acts as the home button, allowing users to enter and exit apps with a single click. Double-clicking the crown opens the last used app. Similarly, the side button functions as it does on the iPhone, giving users access to the wallet interface or the power options.

The update also introduces a new Smart Stack feature, which resembles the early Glance interface combined with Siri. This page displays multiple information cards vertically, with content based on machine learning predictions. Users can pin frequently used cards and easily access them with a swipe up from the bottom edge of the screen or by turning the digital crown upwards.

Native apps in watchOS 10 have also received a makeover, with a unified design language for a more cohesive look and feel. Key images are displayed in the center of the screen, accompanied by text information below. Virtual buttons have been increased in size for easier tapping.

Apple has also focused on the health and well-being of users in this update. Two new features have been added: “Reflection on Mental State” and “Daily Sunshine Time”. The former prompts users to record their mood at regular intervals, using a questionnaire format to assess the risk of depression and anxiety. The questionnaire is based on tools commonly used by doctors. The latter feature uses the ambient light sensor in the Apple Watch to track users’ exposure to sunlight, encouraging healthy habits and the benefits of Vitamin D.

In addition, Apple Maps in watchOS 10 has been enhanced with a distance scale and terrain display, making it more useful for tourists and hikers. Users can easily access location information, contact numbers, and public transportation routes, even when offline.

Alongside these improvements, watchOS 10 also introduces new surfaces and wallpapers. Users can now choose from animated “Peanuts” themed surfaces featuring Snoopy and Woodstock, as well as a color palette-inspired surface that changes with the movement of the watch’s hands.

Overall, watchOS 10 brings significant updates to the Apple Watch, making it more user-friendly, visually appealing, and health-centric. With its new design and features, Apple aims to provide a seamless and enjoyable experience for both new and existing users.

