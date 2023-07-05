Exploring the Possibility of Life in the Planetary Systems of the Milky Way: Insights from Research in Santa Cruz of Tenerife

Title: Scientist Suggests Life Could Be More Common in Other Planetary Systems in the Milky Way

Subtitle: Researcher at the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias Discovers Essential Amino Acids in Interstellar Medium

Santa Cruz of Tenerife – Susana Iglesias-Groth, a researcher at the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC), believes that the development of life is more likely in the planetary systems of the Milky Way than previously thought. Iglesias-Groth, known for her scientific work exploring the origin of life, emphasizes that looking at the vastness of the Universe teaches us to remain humble. She questions why it should not be possible for similar life forms to exist or have existed in the immense galaxy, even if humans do not momentarily coincide with these forms due to the vast time scales involved.

Iglesias-Groth’s statements come after the publication of her research, which reveals the presence of tryptophan, an essential amino acid for human life, in the interstellar medium of the Perseus Cloud. Tryptophan is a crucial element for the human brain, as it can be converted into serotonin, regulating mood, and melatonin, regulating sleep.

Her research initially focused on molecular and quantum physics, particularly investigating the properties of the carbon molecules “fullerenes.” Fullerenes were discovered by chance in 1985, earning Harold Kroto, Robert Curl, and Richard Smalley the Nobel Prize in Chemistry eleven years later. These carbon molecules consist of rings of six and five atoms, which are also found in many key molecules for life, including amino acids.

Iglesias-Groth conducted her search for fullerenes in the Perseus Cloud, one of the nearest star-forming regions to our solar system. Using telescopes in the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory in La Palma, Texas, and Chile, she discovered simple carbon ring molecules like naphthalene and anthracene, which, in combination with water, ammonia, and ultraviolet radiation, produce essential amino acids for life.

Continuing her investigation into prebiotic molecules related to the origin of life, Iglesias-Groth’s research revealed the presence of anthracene in the Perseus Cloud. Anthracene, a hydrocarbon with three carbon rings, together with naphthalene, could play a crucial role in the production of many organic molecules during the formation of the solar system. Furthermore, her analysis of data from NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope confirmed the existence of fullerenes within the Perseus Cloud itself.

Iglesias-Groth highlights that the Perseus Cloud, with its mere two million years of existence, can be considered a “baby” compared to the 13-billion-year-old Milky Way. However, the impressive molecular richness discovered within the Perseus Cloud indicates the potential for the presence of amino acids and organic molecules necessary for life.

During the pandemic, Iglesias-Groth expanded her research to include 34 other star-forming regions within the Milky Way. The findings from these investigations were consistent with those from the Perseus Cloud, indicating that amino acids are more abundant and widely dispersed throughout space, especially in areas of star formation and planetary systems.

Based on these discoveries, Iglesias-Groth suggests that it is highly probable that there is, was, or will be life similar to what we know on Earth in other planetary systems of the Milky Way, or at least life that is not significantly different.

As we continue to explore the mysteries of the Universe, Iglesias-Groth’s research encourages scientists and the general public alike to adopt an open-minded approach and embrace the possibility that life may exist beyond our own planet.

