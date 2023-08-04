Exploring the Stars: Space Funerals Beyond the Famous

Title: Space Funerals: Not Just for the Famous Anymore

Subtitle: Private Companies Offer Celestial Farewell in Exchange for a Price

Space exploration has captured the imagination of humanity. Spacial tourism, once a mere dream, is now becoming a reality, albeit limited to the wealthiest individuals. With investigations and research by specialists ongoing, human contact with the cosmos is no longer confined to scientific endeavors. A testament to this expanding reach beyond Earth is the concept of space funerals, a practice that took root prior to the current century.

In a solemn tribute to departed loved ones, over a thousand individuals’ remains have been taken into space to date. The inaugural launch of human ashes occurred in 1992, however, subsequent funeral missions surpassed this initial milestone in terms of distance traveled.

While space funerals sanctioned by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have primarily been reserved for illustrious figures, such as American astronomer Eugene Merle Shoemaker, whose ashes now rest on the moon, private enterprises have stepped in to offer the service to those with the means to honor their loved ones in this extraordinary way. Heavenly, the sole company selected by NASA to conduct this interstellar service, has conducted 17 missions since 1997, dedicated to carrying the ashes of those whose families could afford the service.

The logistics of space funerals necessitate hermetic capsules, specifically designed to withstand the harsh conditions beyond Earth. On certain occasions, ashes are scattered at the Karman line, the border separating the planet from outer space. Sometimes, the capsules go slightly beyond this boundary, while in other instances, only orbital flights are made, eventually returning the ashes to the bereaved. Needless to say, the farther the journey, the higher the cost of the service.

Among the offerings provided by Heavenly, the simplest round trip to space, with a return to Earth, carries a price tag of $2,995. The voyage to and from Earth’s orbit amounts to $4,995, while the lunar journey demands $12,995.

On the designated day, the ashes are carefully placed inside the rocket. The Pegasus, a popular choice among clients, has been fulfilling this purpose since 1997.

The post-space funerals dynamics differ depending on the distance traveled by the rocket. In cases of orbital flights, the ashes remain at the targeted level for a short period before ultimately burning up upon their return to Earth. Suborbital missions, on the other hand, lack the necessary speed for such an effect, resulting in the remains being returned to the families.

As the fascination with space continues to grow, the concept of space funerals allows for a profound connection between the departed and the vast unknown. While initially reserved for the famous and notable, private companies like Heavenly have opened up this celestial farewell service to those with the means and desire to pay tribute to their loved ones in an extraordinary manner.

