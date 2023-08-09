Explosion of the Sun hit the Earth, the Moon and Mars simultaneously

On October 28, 2021, our Sun released a massive coronal mass ejection, a vast wave of plasma and electrically charged particles, which spread throughout the solar system. What makes this event extraordinary is that, for the first time, it has been detected simultaneously on Earth, the Moon and Mars.

These measurements offer a unique view of the effect of cosmic radiation from the same event, offering a special overview regardless of the point of observation (but nothing compared to this phenomenon that created the energy of the Sun in 10 billion years in a few seconds).

The event in question was un raro “ground level enhancement”or an event in which the particles are so energetic that they penetrate the earth’s magnetic field and reach the surface of our planet.

Since records began in the 1940s, only 73 were recorded. The Moon and Mars, which lack a magnetic field, are more exposed to this radiation. The Martian atmosphere can block low-energy particles and slow down high-energy ones, but there are still many uncertainties about the usual radiation doses one can experience on these celestial bodies.

For your understanding, radiation doses are measured in grays. A dose of 10 grays could lead to death in two weeks. During this event, the German satellite Eu:CROPIS measured 10 milligrays orbiting the Earth; around the Moon, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter recorded 31 milligrays, while on the surface of Mars, NASA’s Curiosity rover measured 0.3 milligrays.

These data are critical to understanding the radiation risks for future human explorers, especially on Mars as, according to Elon Musk, the first settlers will die but in a glorious way.