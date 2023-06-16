Extend the screen to the strap, Apple Watch new design patent- Qooah

In the future, Apple may integrate the Apple Watch screen and strap based on the pending “display module and system application” patent, and adopt a design in which the entire flexible screen can cover the user’s wrist to achieve all-round display information.

“In this way, the display area of ​​a smart watch is no longer limited to the hard dial area” “The smart watch includes a flexible screen panel integrated into the flexible strap” “In this way, the display area of ​​the flexible panel can cover the smart watch More usable space on the surface and on the strap.”

Apple responded that “both the watch face and strap can be adjusted to fit the size of the user’s wrist.”

It should be noted that the patent only shows that Apple is considering this design. However, this design is currently only a patent, and it is still unknown whether Apple will implement this design in the short term.

Of course, Apple has been putting a lot of emphasis on this wraparound Apple Watch in its patents, but that’s not the only focus. Because this design already has preliminary products, such as the nubia α in the early years is this design direction, we are very much looking forward to this form of Apple Watch.