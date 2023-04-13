New Laser Surface Velocimeter facilitates integration into different environments.

The new Laser Surface Velocimeter ProSpeed® LSV-1100 measures speed and length during rolling.

At the Metec, Polytec presents the new Laser Surface Velocimeter ProSpeed® LSV-1100. With enhanced connectivity and easy integration into process control, the company takes the system to the same technological level as its big brother, the ProSpeed® LSV-2100. By measuring speed and length, it increases the quality of the strips, as well as material efficiency and output – for example in mass flow control or cutting length optimization.

The surface velocimeters of the ProSpeed® LSV series provide highly accurate speed and length data for the control and optimization of processes in rolling mills and strip processing lines.

Polytec has now equipped the new ProSpeed® LSV-1100 with the same connectivity as the large ProSpeed® LSV-2100, which, among other things, enables a larger working distance. Both systems now have several interfaces that make integration into modern process control environments easy, for example via Profinet or Ethernet. The wide range of interfaces also supports system manufacturers in integrating the system into the most varied of environments anywhere in the world.

The measured values ​​can now be shown on any display via a WLAN module in control stations and can be parameterized and maintained very easily via a web interface. Up to four users can access the system at the same time.

With the transfer of the high connectivity standard of the ProSpeed® LSV-2100 to the ProSpeed® LSV-1100, Polytec makes operation and maintenance easier, because all systems in a plant are at the same high technological level: Operation and maintenance are identical … a clear one Advantage for users who operate devices of both series.

Robert Bodamer, the product manager at Polytec, sees clear advantages for his customers in the standardization of the functions: “Both systems now differ only in their application. The ProSpeed® LSV-2100 also offers direction of movement and standstill detection, and it also allows a working distance from the passline of up to 3 meters.”

An example of process control with surface velocimeters is mass flow control (Automatic Gauge Control – AGC) on rolling mills. The speed measurement is a crucial input value there for the fast and precise control of the roll gap. This allows users to achieve the specified strip thickness very quickly after threading in the coil – and thus over a larger portion of the strip – than without control.

Polytec at Metec 2023

Dusseldorf, June 12 to 16, 2023

Halle 1, Stand A54

About Polytec

As a laser technology pioneer, Polytec has been offering optical measurement technology solutions for research and industry since 1967. After the early years as a distributor, the high-tech company based in Waldbronn near Karlsruhe made a name for itself in the 1970s as a developer of its own laser-based measuring devices – laser vibrometers, optical measuring systems for surface characterization, analytics and process automation are now part of the wide range of in-house developments. Polytec’s Laser Surface Velocimeters (LSV) in particular are established in the metal industry for reliable and highly accurate measurement of length and speed.

company contact

Polytec GmbH

Robert Bodamer

Polytec-Platz 1-7

76447 Waldbronn

+49 7243 604-0



http://www.polytec.com

Press contact

VIP Communication

Regina Reinhardt

Dennewartstraße 25-27

52068 Aachen

+49 241 89468-24



http://www.vip-kommunikation.de