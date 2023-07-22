Home » External accounts can be deactivated with a simple email
Actually, the feature should provide more security. But instead it is now increasingly being used for troll campaigns. With the help of a simple trick, someone else’s WhatsApp accounts can be deactivated.

Image: Canva

In an FAQ article, WhatsApp explains how best to proceed if you lose your smartphone. In addition to the helpful tip about having your SIM card blocked, you can read there that you should send WhatsApp an email with the text “Lost/stolen: Please deactivate my account” and your own phone number.

WhatsApp then does exactly what it sounds like: deactivate the account and log out all logged-in devices. The only problem is that this trick seems to work for completely strange accounts as well. As long as you know the phone number, you can theoretically block any WhatsApp account. Corresponding field reports have been haunting the internet for a few days.

After all, the account is not deleted directly. The profile initially persists for 30 days and incoming messages are cached for the period. Reactivating the account is also pleasantly simple. All you have to do is log in again. But it’s always annoying. Should the feature be exploited even more by trolls, it should really only be a matter of time before WhatsApp revises the procedure.

