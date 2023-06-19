External SSD turned into “Backup Artifact”!! Synology BeeDrive 1TB External SSD Test- HKEPC Hardware in the field of computer

Synology BeeDrive 1TB External SSD Tested

In the era of data explosion, file backup and synchronization are becoming more and more important. If you plan to buy an external SSD, you may wish to consider the Synology BeeDrive external USB-C SSD. It is not a pure external SSD product. It has its own BeeDrive The software makes it a personal backup center, not only for file backup and automatic file synchronization for multiple PCs, but also for photo backup for iOS / Android mobile phones and tablets, and supports BeeDrop function to quickly share mobile phone files or photos to PC Available in 1TB / 2TB capacity.

Synology BeeDrive external USB-C SSD measures 65mm x 65mm x 15mm and weighs 43g. It looks like a black square soap with a circular arc and streamlined lines. There is a BeeDrive Logo in the center, and the overall design is simple and low-key.

BeeDrive SSD capacity, recycling information, safety certification, QR-Code / Serial Number, and Made in Taiwan are printed on the back of the product.

The official label supports USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (10Gbps) interface, with a maximum read/write speed of 1,050MB/s. The author actually found that it supports USB 3.2 Gen2 x2, with a maximum speed of about 1,200MB/s, and a white LED indicator The light lets users know the operating status of the SSD.

Attached is a 50 cm Type C cable and a Type C to A adapter plug. Since the BeeDrive software only supports Windows 10 (1809 or newer), Windows 11 and MacOS (coming soon), if BeeDrive is used on other platforms, For example, Linux devices and Android phones can be used as ordinary external SSDs.

PC file backup function

Compared with ordinary USB-C external SSD, Synology BeeDrive has additional file backup and synchronization functions. The installation file is placed in the root directory without downloading. First-time users can log in with Synology account, Google account and Apple account, and bind BeeDrive in hand.

The main interface of BeeDrive is very simple and intuitive. The upper left shows storage space information, total package capacity, available capacity and the type of stored files. It also displays the disk status of BeeDrive. The bottom is the latest computer backup and file synchronization. and mobile transmission information.

The setting method is simple and intuitive. Basically, as long as you follow the prompts of the BeeDrive app, you can easily set up computer backup, file synchronization and mobile transmission. Whenever the user plugs in the BeeDrive, the system will automatically perform backup and file synchronization.

For computer backup, the BeeDrive application defaults to backing up folders such as Desktop, Documents, Downloads, Music, Pictures, and Videos in C:Usersuser name, and users can also customize or add folders they want to back up.

BeeDrive can back up multiple PCs. By default, it will be placed in the PC Backup folder of BeeDrive. Every time BeeDrive is inserted, the application will only back up new files and changed files to BeeDrive. Up to 5 historical versions can be kept .

PC file synchronization function

In addition to the backup function, the BeeDrive app also supports file synchronization, so that the computers in the office and home can keep the latest file version, and automatically synchronize the latest changes to ensure seamless work anywhere, without worrying about wasting time on correcting old versions wreck.

Users can choose the folders to be synchronized. The default is C:Usersuser nameBeeDrive. Users can also customize the folders they want to synchronize, and can also synchronize more than one folder, which is very flexible.

Users can set the rules for synchronizing files, including keeping up to 5 historical versions in case of accidental overwriting, whether the direction of synchronization is two-way or one-way, excluding files exceeding this size, excluding specific file names or extensions, etc., which are quite specific elasticity.

Phone/tablet photo backup

In addition, BeeDrive also supports wireless backup of mobile phone/tablet photos and videos. You can download the mobile version of BeeDrive from the App Store/Google Play Store, and scan the QR-Code through the BeeDrive of your mobile phone to complete the pairing. Each BeeDrive can support 5 mobile devices.

As long as the PC using BeeDrive is in the same local area network as the mobile phone or tablet, the user can back up the photos or videos on the mobile phone to BeeDrive. Deleted from the tablet to free up more storage space on the phone/tablet.

BeeDrop quick share function

My favorite is the BeeDrop function, which can quickly share and transfer files from an iOS / Android phone or tablet to a computer, just press the paper airplane pattern at the bottom of the BeeDrive App, select a photo, file or take a photo with the camera in real time, and then click It can be used immediately in the file explorer.

testing platform︰

CPU : Intel Core i9-12900K

MB : ASUS Z790 Maximus APEX

RAM : CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5-6000 32GB KIT

OS : Microsoft Windows 11 Professional

ATTO Disk Benchmark test:

ATTO Disk Benchmark is a disk performance testing tool launched by ATTO. This test uses a data size of 256MB, and increases the data size to 64MB in multiples of 0.5K, 1K, and 2K to test the impact of different file sizes on the speed of disk writing. , and the test results are expressed in columnar graphs. It uses sequential writing to test the best read and write capabilities of the disk, which is the theoretical value benchmark test that marks the highest performance of products in the industry.

According to the test results, the Synology BeeDrive 1TB external USB-C SSD has a maximum read speed of about 1.66GB/s and a write speed of 1.82GB/s. It can be seen that it actually uses the USB-C Gen2 x2 interface.

CrystalDiskMark test:

CrystalDiskMark is a set of disk test programs developed by Hiyohiyo, a Japanese. It provides continuous disk read and write speed tests and 4K random multiplex read and write performance tests with different queue depths (Queue Depth).

Tested with CrystalDiskMark version 8.0.4, Synology BeeDrive 1TB external USB-C SSD’s sequential read and write speeds of Q8T1 are 1,213.38 MB/s Read, 1,205.83 MB/s Write; sequential read and write speeds of Q1T1 are 720.29 MB/s Read, 1,159.85 MB/s Write; 4K Q32T1 random multitasking read and write speeds are 224.57MB/s Read, 246.47 MB/s Write; 4K Q1T1 random multitasking read and write speeds are 26.86 MB/s Read, 81.65 MB/s Write.

AS SSD Benchmark test:

AS SSD Benchmark is also one of the main benchmarks for testing SSDs in the current industry. On the premise of not using system memory acceleration, it tests the read and write performance and speed of SSDs in all aspects by measuring the reading and writing of large files of 1GB.

The performance benchmark score of Synology BeeDrive 1TB external USB-C SSD in AS SSD Benchmark is 967, of which the read performance score is 348, the write performance score is 429, and the 4K random read and write performance with a queue depth value of 64 is 212.90 MB/s Read and 255.12 MB/s Write.

Copy-Benchmark is set up to simulate file copying in different situations. In the “ISO” test, two large ISO image files will be simulated to be copied to the test target; in the “Program” test, a large number of random-sized files will be written. Fragmented files, simulating that a typical program folder usually has many small files; in the “Game” test, a large file and a small number of fragmented files are written, simulating that the game folder usually contains a large game body file and some small Material files, etc.

The results show that the simulated copying speed of the ISO image file reaches 1,044.40 MB/s, the simulated copying speed of the typical program folder is 320.65 MB/s, and the simulated copying speed of the game folder is also 733.47 MB/s.

Anvil’s Storage Utilities Test:

Anvil’s Storage Benchmark is a set of professional disk performance testing software. It has a built-in IO Threaded test program, which can analyze the IO performance of multitasking read, write, and mixed read and write of a disk with a queue depth of 4K 32.

In terms of IOPS performance, 4K QD128 Read recorded 53530.5 IOPS, 4K QD64 Write recorded 57,964.3 IOPS, 4K QD64 Read/Write mixed read and write recorded 90,336.6 IOPS, and finally scored 4,921.76 points in Anvil’s Storage Benchmark test results. Not bad for an external SSD.

Synology BeeDrive External SSD

Editor’s comment:

Synology BeeDrive is not just a USB-C external SSD. Basically, it has simplified NAS functions, allowing users to easily backup and sync files. It is a magic tool for those who often bring work home. Coupled with the photo backup and BeeDrop functions of the mobile app, people with a large number of photos and videos on their mobile phones can achieve “capacity freedom”, and no longer have to be forced to delete photos because the mobile phone capacity is full.

BeeDrive backup and synchronization files do not go through the cloud, all files are stored locally, no need to worry about data privacy concerns, no need to pay annual and monthly subscription fees for cloud storage solutions, through the file manager, save on any computer at any time Get your profile.

By: John Lam/Test Center

