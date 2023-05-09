extinction for this species is now certain

According to local media reports, the lifeless body of one of the last giant softshell turtles of the Yangtze was found a few days ago in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi. It has been widely reported that this was the last female of the species, thus causing its inevitable extinction.

After the functionally extinct dugong in China, here is yet another specimen with a tragic fate. The deceased turtle measured about 1.56 meters long and weighed 93 kilograms, according to VnExpress. At this point the total population of the species has dwindled to just three males: two living in China and another in Xuân Khanh lake also in Hanoi.

The death was later confirmed by the head of the Asian Turtle Program for Indo-Myanmar Conservation, who reiterated how the individual was the ultimate femalealthough the cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

“He’s the same individual we’ve been tracking for the past few years. It’s a real hitsaid Tim McCormack, director of the Asian Turtle Program for Indo-Myanmar Conservation.

While it is still possible that other individuals, both male and female, of the species may still be somewhere immersed in nature, there is unfortunately no certainty or proof of their existence.

The Yangtze giant softshell turtles, also known as the Hoàn Kiếm turtles and Swinhoe softshell turtles, they are the largest freshwater turtle species on Earth. They even once thrived throughout northern Vietnam and southern China, but within a few years, their populations have drastically reduced due to overhunting and habitat destruction.

The unusual turtle has enormous cultural significance in Vietnam. Suffice it to say, in fact, that most likely the giant softshell turtles of the Yangtze were the inspiration behind the legend of Gold turtlea mythical golden turtle god who appears in several Vietnamese legends.

As the WWF reminds us, even the turtles of our Mediterranean Sea are dying year after year. We will be able to reverse this dramatic path in time, or will we read more news like this soon?