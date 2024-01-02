Extra large size for ultimate cooling experience/SILVERSTONE ARGON V140 ARGB tower fan radiator unboxing

SilverStone ARGON V140 ARGB CPU Cooler Review: The Ultimate Cooling Solution

SilverStone has recently launched the ARGON V140 ARGB CPU air cooling radiator, which boasts an impressive set of features that ensure top-notch performance for a wide range of processors. The cooler supports Intel LGA 2066, 2011, 1700, 1200, and 115x, as well as AMD Socket AM4 and AM5. Its design includes four 6mm nickel-plated all-copper heat pipes and all-aluminum heat dissipation fins, with a direct contact CPU bottom to optimize heat transfer efficiency.

What sets the ARGON V140 ARGB apart is its large cooling fin tower, measuring at an impressive 14cm width, as well as a 14cm RGB fan with 7 translucent blades. The combination of a large heat dissipation area and increased air volume ensures maximum cooling efficiency. The fan is also equipped with PWM control, providing a speed range of 400 to 1,750rpm to cater to various performance and noise level needs.

The cooler’s product specifications include a 820g weight, a 140mm x 140mm x 25mm fan, and fan specifications such as air volume, air pressure, speed, and noise levels. It also features a 4 Pin PWM fan header and a 4-1 Pin ARGB (5V LED) connector.

The installation process for both Intel and AMD platforms is straightforward and intuitive, and the cooler’s offset design of heat dissipation fins allows for compatibility with high-profile memory modules. The fan also incorporates a fully-covered shock-absorbing rubber design to minimize vibration noise.

In terms of thermal testing, the ARGON V140 ARGB delivers impressive results. Tested on Intel Core i7-13700K and AMD RYZEN 7-7700X processors, the cooler effectively maintained temperatures within acceptable ranges under high load conditions.

The cooler’s aesthetics have also been revamped, featuring an octagonal design and a silver snowflake logo etched on the top cover. With a price of NT$1390, the SilverStone ARGON V140 ARGB CPU Cooler offers excellent performance and aesthetics to cater to the needs of demanding users.

Overall, the ARGON V140 ARGB is a powerful, reliable, and visually appealing cooling solution that delivers on all fronts. Whether you’re a gamer, content creator, or casual user, this cooler is certainly worth considering to enhance the performance and longevity of your CPU.

For an in-depth understanding of the SilverStone ARGON V140 ARGB CPU Cooler, check out the extended video reading for a detailed review and demonstration of its capabilities.

