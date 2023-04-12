Extra Red, a company from Pontedera, in the province of Pisa, defines itself as a Technology Service Provider. Since he took his first steps as a business unit of another company in 2011, his path has been closely connected to technologies and the universe of Red Hat. The well-known open source brand, in fact, was chosen by what would later become an autonomous company to participate in a tender on the interoperability of the Careggi hospital. The positive outcome of the tender marked the next steps, culminating in 2017 in the very birth of Extra Red, which not by chance chose to connote its name by explaining the strong link with the US multinational. In fact, it is currently not the only vendor on which the Extra Red offer is focused that also implements solutions IBM, which acquired Red Hat in 2018as well as Influxdata, Liferay and AWS.

Red Hat and Extra Red, a ten-year partnership

“We don’t sell products, but we focus on skills. And we do it with strategic vendors for us” he explains Laura Pisano, Sales Director of the Tuscan company. This does not mean that the collaboration with the “red hat” has been the most important development factor of Extra Red, which has grown over the years not only on the entire Red Hat middleware portfolio and on the platforms OpenShift e Ansiblebut also on experiences that relate to cloud topics, such as IaaS and PaaS, together with those of DevOps, BPM and rules engines.

“Today our hybrid cloud value proposition is based on 3 main layers: infrastructure, platforms and software. We think that the added value that Extra Red brings to the market is that of being able to express planning and services to transform the customer’s business needs” Pisano continues. A value proposition that has been enriched over time, confirmed by the progressive achievement of increasingly higher certifications among those provided by the open source giant, up to the current Premier Business Partner, the highest recognition in the Red Hat affiliate program.

How the Red Hat Solution Provider Program works

Thomas JudgesRed Hat’s MED Region Ecosystem Leader, explains what the Solution Provider Program starting from the Californian organization’s pyramid go-to-market model. Based on this model, in our country there are about forty enterprise-class companies at the top, around 400 defined as “corporate & emerging market” in the middle, while all the others are positioned at the base, with particular regard to SMEs. “We think that our technology is not the exclusive prerogative of enterprises in the enterprise category, but of all, including small and medium-sized enterprises, a very important market for Italy” Giudici affirms, emphasizing the central role of the channel and partners highlighted by the pay off “customer first, partner always”. A role reaffirmed by the fact that “we don’t intend to present a simple product, but an integrated solution” he is keen to clarify.

“Except that at the bottom of the pyramid, the channel drives, while at the top, Red Hat drives with the channel.” This pyramid is superimposable to the Solution Provider Program which contemplates membership and certification levels ranging from the lowest, Red Hat Ready Partner, to the intermediate one of Advanced Business Partner, up to the Premier Business Partner. The “Ready Partners”, basically, identify those organizations that can resell Red Hat solutions even if they do not have any corresponding certification. The difference, therefore, derives from the technological certifications on which the vendor is very selective, so much so that it is rare to be able to obtain them on the first attempt. With reference to the “Premier Business”, in addition to the certifications, it is also necessary to present a success story. For example, what allowed Extra Red to reach the top of the program was chance Coopservice.

Coopservice, a success story that weighs on the partnership

With over 17,000 employees and a turnover of 691 million euros in 2021, Coopservice is a cooperative that works in various areas, from supervision to the sanitation sector to integrated logistics. In the industrial plan for the next 3 years, which aims to reach a figure of almost 800 million, digitization is a determining factor in instilling the necessary operational agility. “We have foreseen the continuation of the digital transformation with the introduction of the culture of data throughout the organization to become a data-driven company” underlines Gianfranco ScoccoCIO and head of information systems of the group, also specifying that “in our digital journey, digital assets express a business value that can be economic, functional or process”.

This “journey”, which began years ago together with Extra Red, is based on a Hybrid Cloud Strategy and on the choice of OpenShift as a platform. In 2021 it culminated in an integration phase of APIs and microservices within the planning of Coopservice, as highlighted Fabio Pini, Enterprise Solutions Architect of Coopservice: “Since we manage many different realities, it becomes complex to manage the API fleet. It is a technical and organizational effort that required an API competence center to define a strategy on which ones should be exposed, on how to do it and on how to manage the interface”. The collaboration with Extra Red on this particular front today allows us to improve provisioning and operations, so much so that it has also become emblematic in the eyes of Red Hat.