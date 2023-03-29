Ubisoft announced today that the partnership between Extreme Republic and innovative Italian brand Prada will be renewing to celebrate one year. Starting today, the third collaboration between Ubisoft and Prada Linea Rossa will allow players to once again enjoy various unique experiences.

Extreme Republic: Season 6 Trailer

This collaboration will bring unique activities and gear, including:

– 2 new costumes created exclusively for Extreme Republic: The first is the “Chameleon”, a costume that changes color as the character moves and will be the final reward for players at the end of the season’s progression. The other set is “Illusion” and “Fluo Illusion” that are black and white or fluorescent yellow at night. Players can go to the store to buy this two-color clothing combination with Republic coins.

– An early launch of the “Hoverboard” competition, and the “Tulip” board designed by Prada. This hoverboard features a colorful, futuristic look with neon strips that light up during the race. In addition, players can look forward to some more surprises! Starting from the second week, there will be a combination pack containing the PRADA skin and 3 other private skins.

– NEW PRADA UNLIMITED EVENT – Between adrenaline and calm, gravity and weightlessness, light and darkness, Prada Linea Rossa will take players on a thrilling new race through glacial regions, enjoying a unique hoverboard experience with special effects. From week one, players will be able to use an exclusive Prada hoverboard and change into a “Fluo Illusion” outfit to brighten up the event’s darkened surroundings.

Arnaud Ragot, game director at Ubisoft’s Annecy studio, said: “We are delighted that Extreme Republic will have the opportunity to work with Prada again to design truly innovative sportswear and equipment for their Linea Rossa collection. Ubisoft’s goal is to provide our players with To provide a rich and diverse gaming experience, we look forward to their views and opinions on these additional content.”

“Extreme Republic”, developed by Ubisoft Annecy Studio, invites players to experience the thrill of extreme sports in a large-scale multiplayer outdoor sports playground. Players will roam freely with their friends in a large and vibrant open world, where they can compete and act insanely with each other in a range of exciting sports such as biking, skiing, snowboarding, wingsuits and rocket wingsuits stunt moves. Whether players want to soar through the air with friends, or venture out solo to conquer hills and canyons, there will be a variety of exciting moments and activities to discover.