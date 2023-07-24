Eye-catching cry for help from the dying e-bike startup

They had a lot of momentum in the bicycle hype of the corona pandemic, but now they are almost at the end. After the opening of the restructuring process in mid-June, the Viennese e-bike startup Gleam and gleam technologies GmbH, headed by founder and CEO Mario Eibl, are desperately looking for a new investor who can save the company from dying.

“Now we still have a few days to convince the Austrian court that we have new investors on board who will buy shares/IP/assets and help us develop the company to break-even,” Eibl said in a sensational Linkedin post. He is currently trying to find a financier who will help the insolvent company get back on its feet. “We need 75,000 euros in the short term, 150k by October and at least 500k to sustain production and 3m euros to break even. Means: It is not done with a quick five-digit or small six-digit amount, but it takes more.

Gleam has developed an electric cargo bike and is strongly following the trend that both private individuals and companies want to transport more and more things on their bikes in a CO2-friendly way. The e-cargo bikes are not cheap, at Gleam they cost upwards of 7,000 euros. In Austria, the purchase of expensive electric transport bikes is even subsidized by the state in order to make the vehicles more affordable. So far, Gleam has built 300 e-bikes in a small series, they have another 4,000 more in the pipeline – and there are still components and finished and used bicycles worth 500,000 euros in the warehouse. You would also have two patents.

Cargo bike startup GLEAM relocates all production to Vienna

“We know what works and what doesn’t”

“We’re open to discussions about a capital raise, buying up to 100% of the shares, or an equity-only deal if you’re a public company. A convertible loan/SAFE contract is also possible,” Eibl continues. So far, 2 million euros have been invested in the company, and the last round of financing gave it a valuation of 9 million euros. But of course one is “open” to reassessing that under the given circumstances. “We now know how to scale, what works and what doesn’t. We know how to reduce assembly costs to a quarter of what we had in the past and our technology can be scaled for higher speeds,” Eibl continues.

Gleam actually has a number of prominent Austrian investors on board, namely the corporate venture builder WhatAVenture, the KIC InnoEnergy from the Netherlands, the Goodshares around impact investor Martin Rohla and the family foundation of Alexander Schütz. Now it will be exciting to see whether Gleam can still be rescued in the next few days. The market situation is uncertain at the moment – the bankruptcy of the fairly well-financed Dutch e-bike manufacturer VanMoof made the news worldwide.

VanMoof: bankruptcy for the “Tesla of e-bikes” despite 190 million dollar investments