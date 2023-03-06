The BSI has published a current IT security notice for F-Secure Policy Manager. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for F-Secure Policy Manager on March 6th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the product F-Secure Policy Manager are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: F-Secure Security Advisory (Stand: 05.03.2023).

Security Advisory for F-Secure Policy Manager – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 4,7

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,1

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 4.7.

F-Secure Policy Manager Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow cross-site scripting

F-Secure Policy Manager is a policy deployment and management tool for administrators.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in F-Secure Policy Manager to perform a cross-site scripting attack.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

F-Secure Policy Manager < Hotfix 5 (cpe:/a:f-secure:policy_manager)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

F-Secure Security Advisory vom 2023-03-05 (06.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.withsecure.com/en/support/security-advisories/cve-2023-nnn

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for F-Secure Policy Manager. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

03/06/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de