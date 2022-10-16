The newly staged Suzuka Grand Prix sent spectacular images of cars that lift impressive to the world water columns. And reality, you know, often exceeds the imagination but in this case also what you see with the naked eye: an F1 with and full wet at 300 per hour it raises 340 liters per second into the air, roughly the equivalent of four bathtubs. An impressive amount, eliminated from the tread to avoid the phenomenon of aquaplaning (a layer of water forms under the tire which lifts the car off the ground and makes it uncontrollable).

The images: F1 at Suzuka in the wet at 300 times

Possible? And how does an F1 stick to the asphalt if its tires handle all this water like a turbine? All thanks to the “thermal” capacity of the compound, or the power to generate grip even at low temperatures such as those caused by water on the asphalt, and the tread pattern. This includes full (i dowels) and empty (i channels). The blocks must find adherence and guarantee a measured flexibility: if it is too low, the tire is too stiff; if it is too high, the risk is excessive thermal stress. The voids, or channels, have the task of ensuring the dispersion of water.

We went to ask Pirelli, the only tire supplier to the highest automotive category, for guidance. “A complicated thing – the technicians explain – but the intermediate F1 tire becomes the key solution for dealing with changes in the state of a circuit. For very light rain, it becomes essential to understand when it’s time to switch from a slick tire to an intermediate tire. The same, but on the contrary, when the track dries up, for example after a short shower and on fairly draining asphalt. In this case it is vital to understand when it is time to remove intermediate tires (which with their blocks and the particularly soft compound are less resistant than a high-stress slick for maximum grip) and switch to smooth tires. The history of the Grand Prix is ​​full of episodes that show off the ability of drivers to drive in the wet or their flair for understanding changes in status before others. A lap still with intermediate tires on asphalt already suitable for slick tires can cost 5-6 seconds, while the opposite error can force even greater slowdowns, not to mention the risk of losing grip and ending up off the track ”.

But what does all this mean in terms of timing? The true beacon of every performance on the track? “Basically, with 100 lap times on dry tires – explain the Pirelli engineers – it is believed that when the time trial increases by 10-12 percent it is time to switch and intermediate tires. A further slowdown of the same percentage leads to the need to mount full wet tires. And beware: they seem to be very important slowdowns. But if we consider a average dry ride from one minute and 30 seconds, this leads to the need to fit intermediate tires when starting to turn in about 1 minute and 40-42 seconds. And if that lap is worth, in dry conditions, a hypothetical hourly average of about 200 per hour, a slowdown of 10-12 percent leads to an average of around 180 km / h. In the wet “.